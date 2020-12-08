 

Suez Merger Project Veolia Confirms That the Works Councils Information & Consultation Process Has Begun and That Veolia Will Recover All Its Rights as of February 5th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:13  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Paris court of appeal has ruled that it is not within its power to determine the starting point of the information and consultation process of Suez’ works councils. Veolia (Paris:VIE) will initiate proceedings before the competent jurisdictions to have them confirm that this time period started on November 5th, 2020 at the latest.

In its decision of November 19th, the Court of appeal has stated that "the deadline for consultation is three months from the communication by the employer of the information required by law".

The agreement between Suez and its employees clearly appears as a delaying tactic and can not affect this deadline as determined by the court of appeal.

Since August 30th, 2020, Suez’ management has failed to invite Veolia to present its project to the employees’ representatives even though the Suez unions have expressed publicly that wish, notably in the press.

Veolia remains available as it has always been.

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suez Merger Project Veolia Confirms That the Works Councils Information & Consultation Process Has Begun and That Veolia Will Recover All Its Rights as of February 5th, 2021 Regulatory News: The Paris court of appeal has ruled that it is not within its power to determine the starting point of the information and consultation process of Suez’ works councils. Veolia (Paris:VIE) will initiate proceedings before the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Veolia Environnement: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital
19.11.20
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s “stichting-foundation” in the Netherlands
19.11.20
Veolia Will Recover All of Its Rights No Later Than February 5, 2021

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:02 Uhr
648
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF