In its decision of November 19th, the Court of appeal has stated that " the deadline for consultation is three months from the communication by the employer of the information required by law ".

The Paris court of appeal has ruled that it is not within its power to determine the starting point of the information and consultation process of Suez’ works councils. Veolia (Paris:VIE) will initiate proceedings before the competent jurisdictions to have them confirm that this time period started on November 5th, 2020 at the latest.

The agreement between Suez and its employees clearly appears as a delaying tactic and can not affect this deadline as determined by the court of appeal.

Since August 30th, 2020, Suez’ management has failed to invite Veolia to present its project to the employees’ representatives even though the Suez unions have expressed publicly that wish, notably in the press.

Veolia remains available as it has always been.

