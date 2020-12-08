 

Monthly Declaration of the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Paris, 8th December, 2020

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights
30 November 2020 44.698.844 Number of voting rights (1): 48.105.845

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
47.983.082

 

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

  1. Including treasury shares
  2. After deduction of treasury shares

