 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 DECEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201208094834_5
Transaction date: 2020-12-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 548 Unit price: 13.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 658 Unit price: 13.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 217 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(5): Volume: 185 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(6): Volume: 89 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(8): Volume: 21 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(9): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(10): Volume: 387 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(11): Volume: 264 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(12): Volume: 143 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(13): Volume: 121 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(14): Volume: 143 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(15): Volume: 109 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(16): Volume: 252 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(17): Volume: 252 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(18): Volume: 335 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(19): Volume: 327 Unit price: 13.13 EUR
(20): Volume: 333 Unit price: 13.14 EUR
(21): Volume: 82 Unit price: 13.12 EUR
(22): Volume: 385 Unit price: 13.12 EUR
(23): Volume: 381 Unit price: 13.12 EUR
(24): Volume: 26 Unit price: 13.12 EUR
(25): Volume: 90 Unit price: 13.12 EUR
(26): Volume: 249 Unit price: 13.13 EUR
(27): Volume: 136 Unit price: 13.1 EUR
(28): Volume: 3,556 Unit price: 13.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(28): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.11718 EUR

About Sanoma

﻿Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Sanoma increases its long-term financial targets for profitability of Sanoma Learning and leverage of the Group
07.12.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
04.12.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
03.12.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
03.12.20
Sanoma has signed a new EUR 200 million term loan
02.12.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
30.11.20
Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021
30.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
26.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
24.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions