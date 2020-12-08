 

JLT Mobile Computers adds new 10” tablet to its field-proven range of rugged Windows devices for workers on the move

Designed for mobile efficiency, the new JLT MT2010P Windows tablet combines high performance and tough construction with a thin-and-light form factor to boost productivity in harsh indoor and outdoor environments, from ports and warehouses to yard logistics

Växjö, Sweden, 8 December 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, continues to expand into the rugged tablet PC market and today launches an upgraded version of its popular 10” Windows tablet. The new JLT MT2010P tablet offers better performance, improved connectivity, great screen resolution, and a longer-lasting battery, all in a slim and light yet fully-rugged form factor. With such an impressive feature set, the JLT MT2010P is the perfect choice for harsh application environments where access to the full Windows operating system is required on the move.

Against a backdrop of an ever-growing need for data management and real-time visibility across entire operations, the use of mobile technology is continuing to increase in all types of industrial sectors. In its 2020 supply chain industry report, the MHI for instance predicts mobile technology adoption to more than double over the next five years1. At the same time, demand for higher performance, improved features, and better mobile device support is also steadily rising.

“With its enhanced performance and functionality, the slender and lightweight JLT MT2010P tablet is perfectly designed to meet the growing mobility needs of the rugged sector,” says Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers Group. “And our continuously enhanced service offering which provides customers with support throughout the entire product lifetime and even encompasses optional mobile device management, gives customers peace of mind that expert help is at hand should they need it. Last but certainly not least, I expect the continued expansion of our tablet offering to strengthen JLT’s business success, enabling us to leverage the growing market demand in rugged mobile technology.”  

Running the full Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system, featuring a power-efficient Intel Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 processor with turbo boost technology, and a hot-swappable battery with an extended full-shift battery life, the new JLT MT2010P rugged tablet meets the performance requirements of today’s and tomorrow’s applications within warehousing, transportation, ports, yard logistics and many other challenging use cases.

JLT Mobile Computers stellt eine leistungsstärkere Version seines robusten 10‑Zoll‑Windows‑Tablets für den mobilen Einsatz vor