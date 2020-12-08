 

Novartis investigational STAMP inhibitor asciminib (ABL001) shows superior MMR rate to Bosulif* in chronic myeloid leukemia trial

  • At 24 weeks, asciminib nearly doubled the major molecular response (MMR) rate compared to Bosulif (bosutinib)*, in patients resistant to, or intolerant of, at least two prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapies1
  • Despite advances in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) care, many patients are at risk of disease progression, and sequential TKI therapy may be associated with increased resistance and intolerance2-7
  • Data further reinforce the potential of asciminib to help patients with CML who suffer from intolerable side effects in later lines of therapy1
  • Data presented at ASH; submission to health authorities planned for first half of 2021

Basel, December 8, 2020 — Detailed results from the Phase III ASCEMBL study demonstrate that, at 24 weeks, asciminib (ABL001) – a novel investigational treatment specifically targeting the ABL myristoyl pocket (STAMP) – nearly doubled the major molecular response (MMR) rate compared to Bosulif (bosutinib)* (25.5% vs. 13.2%, respectively ([95% CI, 2.19-22.3]; 2-sided P=0.029) in patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) previously treated with two or more tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs)1. These data were presented today at a late-breaking abstracts session during the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).

“These important comparative data are impressive, and they reinforce the critical role asciminib may play, if approved, in overcoming the treatment challenges we face in later treatment lines of chronic-phase CML,” said Dr. Michael J. Mauro**, Member and Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Program Leader at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine. “While the advent and expansion of TKI therapies has resulted in tremendous progress for patients living with CML over the last decades, many of our patients in later treatment lines still face inadequate response, disease progression and intolerable side effects.”

Despite the significant advances in the CML treatment landscape, many patients treated with two or more TKIs experience intolerance; for example, in an analysis of studies in patients who had previously failed two TKIs, up to 55% reported intolerance to treatment8-13. In addition, resistance rates for patients in later treatment lines remain high; and in the second-line setting, at least three out of five patients are unable to achieve MMR and up to 56% of patients do not achieve complete cytogenetic response (CCyR) within two years of follow-up5,13-18. With few remaining treatment options, and no currently established standard-of-care in the third-line setting per treatment guidelines, patients who are resistant or intolerant to two or more TKIs are at a high risk of progression2-5,19-21.

