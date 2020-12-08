 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 16:10  |  32   |   |   

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Cristina Nestares
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO UK Insurance /PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code 		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP 28.20 20,134
d) Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2020-12-08
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Admiral Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)a)NameCristina …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Klövern announces the final outcome of preferential rights issue
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.20
80
Admiral Group fürs langfristige Dividendendepot?