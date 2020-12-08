Adweek Honors IPG Agencies with Top Industry Honors

New York, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that two of its agencies were named as Adweek Agencies of the Year; FCB was named Global Agency of the Year and The Martin Agency was named U.S Agency of the Year.

FCB was recognized for its growth throughout the global network, its strategic focus on collaboration across borders, and its ongoing commitment to inclusivity. Adweek highlighted work from FCB for global clients, including the Mumbai Police , Kimberly Clark and #metoo . The Martin Agency was recognized for its year-long momentum and commitment to diversity — continuing to drive results while helping clients grow their businesses with breakthrough creative. Adweek featured client work The Martin Agency produced for Old Navy , OREO and DoorDash , among others.

“This is a great day for IPG,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, Interpublic. “We have always believed that strong agency brands are key to our success – they are the primary points of entry for clients, and agencies are where people want to develop their careers. In an era of remote working, culture has never harder to maintain or more important. By supporting and investing in our agency brands, we ensure that our network remains vital in new business, drives high levels of industry recognition, and builds a sustainable competitive advantage. The news today for FCB and The Martin Agency demonstrates clearly that we’re on the right track. Congratulations to our agencies, their people and clients,” he continued.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

