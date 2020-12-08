Frost & Sullivan honours Syntellix with 2020 Best Practices Award, names Syntellix "European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year"
Hanover (ots) - Internationally renowned and globally leading market research
firm Frost & Sullivan presents Syntellix with this year's Best Practices
Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the European orthopaedic and trauma
implants industry. The title was awarded after a rigorous analytical process
that involved multiple nominees, in which Frost & Sullivan's team of growth
pipeline experts identified and evaluated best practices across "entrepreneurial
innovation" and "customer impact" as main dimensions. According to the detailed
analytic report, Frost & Sullivan research has confirmed Syntellix's outstanding
performance in many of the criteria examined, underlining its leading position
in the orthopaedic and trauma implants space to further disrupt the medical
device industry. The report also sets forth that the future of medtech is shaped
by three key strategic imperatives: disruptive technologies, innovative business
models, and transformative megatrends - dimensions in which Syntellix is
performing very well, making the received honour even more valuable.
Strictly reserving this award to companies at the innovation and growth
forefront in their industries, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Dr.
Bejoy Daniel stated that "the MAGNEZIX implant's unique capability of converting
metal to bone makes it an ideal implant of the future." He emphasized that
"Syntellix's MAGNEZIX implant helps to reduce the spread of HAIs by avoiding
unnecessary removal of material and the corresponding risk of infection during a
second operation or in-patient stay, making a significant contribution to
patient safety - especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The award follows a series of highly successful milestones for Syntellix AG,
especially the recent FDA decision to grant Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 implant
and proposed indication for use "Breakthrough Device" designation, as well as
the renowned Award of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association
(IMA) for the development of its innovative magnesium-based MAGNEZIX® implant
portfolio.
About Syntellix:
Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,
material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the
field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been
honoured with numerous important awards and prizes, including the Innovation
Award of the German Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy,
the German Medical Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German
Innovation Award in Gold. MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product
of the Year category of the Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific
publications on various clinical applications, they have been rated as "being
advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.
Disclaimer:
This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes
only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original
German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.
Contact:
Pierre Frega
mailto:press@syntellix.com
+49(0)511 270413-61
http://www.syntellix.com
Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4785567
OTS: Syntellix AG
