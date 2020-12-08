 

Frost & Sullivan honours Syntellix with 2020 Best Practices Award, names Syntellix "European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year"

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
08.12.2020, 16:30  |  39   |   |   
Hanover (ots) - Internationally renowned and globally leading market research
firm Frost & Sullivan presents Syntellix with this year's Best Practices
Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the European orthopaedic and trauma
implants industry. The title was awarded after a rigorous analytical process
that involved multiple nominees, in which Frost & Sullivan's team of growth
pipeline experts identified and evaluated best practices across "entrepreneurial
innovation" and "customer impact" as main dimensions. According to the detailed
analytic report, Frost & Sullivan research has confirmed Syntellix's outstanding
performance in many of the criteria examined, underlining its leading position
in the orthopaedic and trauma implants space to further disrupt the medical
device industry. The report also sets forth that the future of medtech is shaped
by three key strategic imperatives: disruptive technologies, innovative business
models, and transformative megatrends - dimensions in which Syntellix is
performing very well, making the received honour even more valuable.

Strictly reserving this award to companies at the innovation and growth
forefront in their industries, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Dr.
Bejoy Daniel stated that "the MAGNEZIX implant's unique capability of converting
metal to bone makes it an ideal implant of the future." He emphasized that
"Syntellix's MAGNEZIX implant helps to reduce the spread of HAIs by avoiding
unnecessary removal of material and the corresponding risk of infection during a
second operation or in-patient stay, making a significant contribution to
patient safety - especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The award follows a series of highly successful milestones for Syntellix AG,
especially the recent FDA decision to grant Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 implant
and proposed indication for use "Breakthrough Device" designation, as well as
the renowned Award of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association
(IMA) for the development of its innovative magnesium-based MAGNEZIX® implant
portfolio.

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,
material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the
field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been
honoured with numerous important awards and prizes, including the Innovation
Award of the German Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy,
the German Medical Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German
Innovation Award in Gold. MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product
of the Year category of the Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific
publications on various clinical applications, they have been rated as "being
advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Disclaimer:

This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes
only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original
German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.

Contact:

Pierre Frega
mailto:press@syntellix.com
+49(0)511 270413-61
http://www.syntellix.com

Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4785567
OTS: Syntellix AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan honours Syntellix with 2020 Best Practices Award, names Syntellix "European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year" Internationally renowned and globally leading market research firm Frost & Sullivan presents Syntellix with this year's Best Practices Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the European orthopaedic and trauma implants industry. The title …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing von CDP als Nachhaltigkeits-Champion anerkannt
Neue Umfrage zeigt Vertrauen der Ärzte in die KI für bessere Patientenresultate - ...
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit startet Blockchain Projekt G999
asuco ZweitmarktZins vs. Immobilien-Direktinvestition: Positive Erfahrungen mit alternativer Investitionslösung 'Betongold' als Kapitalanlage
Mirion Technologies erwirbt das deutsche Unternehmen Dosimetrics
Charta der Vielfalt veröffentlicht Studie 'Diversity Trends' als E-Magazin / 16 Best ...
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit lance le projet Blockchain G999
Biocytogen tritt in RenMab(TM)/RenLite(TM) Lizenzvertrag mit Xencor ein
Smarter Zähler und smarter Tarif: E.ON holt den Strom mit neuem Angebot in die digitale Welt
Keller Schneider Patent- & Markenanwälte beraten zu konkreter No-Patent Strategy für ...
Titel
TUI AG: Zusätzliches Finanz-Programm vereinbart unter Beteiligung der Aktionäre, der Banken und ...
Klein, mittelständisch - und zukunftssicher / Das Rückgrat der deutschen Wirtschaft auf ...
VW-Dieselgate 2.0: "Report Mainz" berichtet über weitere Manipulationen beim EA288 (FOTO)
Nasenspray statt Nasen-Mund-Maske
So wechseln Sie sicher in die Cloud: in fünf Schritten
TARGOBANK und ViveLaCar werden Partner (FOTO)
UmweltBank erweitert Produktpalette um nachhaltigen Ratenkredit
Baugewerbe: ÖPP-Projekte mit dem Start der Autobahn GmbH überwinden
Zusatzbeitrag: Die Hälfte der Krankenkassen-Versicherten ist in Sorge
Nächste Runde im Hybrid-Nepp: Mercedes GLE 350de 4Matic funktioniert nicht / Dr. Stoll & Sauer mit Klage gegen Daimler AG
Titel
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
LIVEÜBERTRAGUNG für den Welt-Kindertag: Entdeckt am 20. November die künstliche Sonne der Zukunft mit Wissenschaftlern aus China und ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Weit über 1.000 km Reichweite für E-Autos mit SALD-Akkus
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:51 Uhr
Xpeng Aktie erreicht Korrekturzone. Wie geht es weiter mit der Xpeng Aktie?
16:45 Uhr
Aves One-Anleihe 2020/25 (A289R7) erneut aufgestockt – Gesamtvolumen steigt auf bis zu 60 Mio. Euro
16:45 Uhr
Neue A&M-Studie zur Zukunft des Einzelhandels: Deutsche Einzelhändler werden in den nächsten 12 Monaten Produkte im Wert von bis zu 9,4 Mrd. Euro ins Inland verlagern
16:45 Uhr
First Citizens Bank Forecast Finds Small Businesses Optimistic for Long-Term Economic Outlook
16:45 Uhr
Samsung Foundry Adopts Spectre X Simulator for 5nm Design
16:43 Uhr
Politik: SPD bringt Gründung eines neuen Bundesgesundheitsamtes ins Spiel
16:42 Uhr
Bahlsen ändert Führungsstruktur - Umbesetzungen und neue Strategie
16:42 Uhr
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Torrance California Oilfield Acquisition
16:39 Uhr
Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” By Newsweek
16:36 Uhr
Gericht stoppt Rodungsarbeiten für Teslas Gigafactory