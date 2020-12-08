Frost & Sullivan honours Syntellix with 2020 Best Practices Award, names Syntellix "European Entrepreneurial Company of the Year"

Hanover (ots) - Internationally renowned and globally leading market research

firm Frost & Sullivan presents Syntellix with this year's Best Practices

Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award in the European orthopaedic and trauma

implants industry. The title was awarded after a rigorous analytical process

that involved multiple nominees, in which Frost & Sullivan's team of growth

pipeline experts identified and evaluated best practices across "entrepreneurial

innovation" and "customer impact" as main dimensions. According to the detailed

analytic report, Frost & Sullivan research has confirmed Syntellix's outstanding

performance in many of the criteria examined, underlining its leading position

in the orthopaedic and trauma implants space to further disrupt the medical

device industry. The report also sets forth that the future of medtech is shaped

by three key strategic imperatives: disruptive technologies, innovative business

models, and transformative megatrends - dimensions in which Syntellix is

performing very well, making the received honour even more valuable.



Strictly reserving this award to companies at the innovation and growth

forefront in their industries, Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Dr.

Bejoy Daniel stated that "the MAGNEZIX implant's unique capability of converting

metal to bone makes it an ideal implant of the future." He emphasized that

"Syntellix's MAGNEZIX implant helps to reduce the spread of HAIs by avoiding

unnecessary removal of material and the corresponding risk of infection during a

second operation or in-patient stay, making a significant contribution to

patient safety - especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic."







especially the recent FDA decision to grant Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 implant

and proposed indication for use "Breakthrough Device" designation, as well as

the renowned Award of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association

(IMA) for the development of its innovative magnesium-based MAGNEZIX® implant

portfolio.



About Syntellix:



Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,

material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the

field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has been

honoured with numerous important awards and prizes, including the Innovation

Award of the German Economy, the Future Award of the German Healthcare Economy,

the German Medical Award, the Innovator of the Year Award, and the German

Innovation Award in Gold. MAGNEZIX® implants were also a winner in the Product

of the Year category of the Sustainability Award program. In medical-scientific

publications on various clinical applications, they have been rated as "being

advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.



Disclaimer:



This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes

only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original

German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.



Contact:



Pierre Frega

mailto:press@syntellix.com

+49(0)511 270413-61

http://www.syntellix.com



Syntellix AG

Aegidientorplatz 2a

30159 Hannover

Germany



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4785567

OTS: Syntellix AG





