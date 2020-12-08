 

Northern Trust Recognized for Efforts to Address Climate Change With Placement on CDP "A List"

Northern Trust announced today that it has been recognized for leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, receiving an “A” score for climate change, based on data reported through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire.

This year, Northern Trust was also named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America (DJSI) for the 10th consecutive year and the FTSE4Good Index for the 14th consecutive year.

“Northern Trust recognizes that the long-term viability of our business and our clients is tied to the health and well-being of our planet,” said Michael O’Grady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Trust. “We have made concerted efforts around climate risk in recent years, including acknowledging climate risk in our Capital Market Assumptions and broadening ESG-oriented portfolio solutions for our clients, along with incorporating climate risk analysis into our business resiliency planning.”

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“The CDP questionnaire provides our investors and clients a framework for analyzing environmental information covering governance and policy, risks and opportunity management, environmental targets and strategy, and scenario analysis," said Connie Lindsey, Northern Trust Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. “Northern Trust’s inclusion on the ‘A List’ is a significant milestone as we continue to integrate environmental considerations in to our company-wide processes.”

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.

