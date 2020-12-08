 

Laurentian Bank strengthens its range of investment funds by offering two new responsible investment solutions

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank today announced the addition of two new mutual funds to its Laurentian Bank Group of Funds managed by Mackenzie Investments: Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund and Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership Fund.

“Laurentian Bank is pleased to meet the expectations of an increasing number of investors who wish to align their investments with their values ​​and personal convictions. These socially responsible investors are not only looking for financial vehicles that will allow them to grow their investments, they also want to have a positive environmental and social impact through their choice of investment. We are happy to offer them solutions that meet both objectives”, declared Diane Pilote, Senior Vice President, Personal Banking (Québec).

Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund
Positive investments for your portfolio and for the planet

This fund seeks to generate long-term capital growth. It features stocks from companies around the globe that are active in the environmental sector and dedicated to helping fight climate change. The fund’s holdings fall into six categories: energy efficiency, clean energy, water treatment and distribution, sustainable agriculture, sustainable transportation and clean technology.

Mackenzie Global Women’s Leadership Fund
Invest in diversity and the advancement of women in leadership positions

This fund provides long-term capital growth. It features equity securities from companies around the globe that promote diversity and the representation of women in leadership positions in public companies, including in senior management teams and boards of directors.

Mutual funds are distributed by LBC Financial Services Inc. (LBCFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada. Mutual funds offered by LBCFS are part of the Laurentian Bank Group of Funds managed by Mackenzie Investments.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and other expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Nothing guarantees that the fund will maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Mutual fund values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus or Fund Facts before investing in mutual funds.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Fabrice Tremblay
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca
Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 40020
Cell: 438 989-6070


