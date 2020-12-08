Puma Exploration Finds a Network of Quartz Veins With Visible Gold (VG) on the Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick

The quartz veins network discovered at PEPITOS is interpreted to be related with an extensional system (Riedel type) associated with the main structures trending NW identified on the Williams Brook property. During the stripping and cleaning operations, at the new zone PEPITOS, the technical team has identified multiple continuous gold bearing quartz veins with significant VG and sulphides (Ga+Sp+Cpy) mineralization over a strike length, so far, of about 40 meters for each vein (see Figure 2). The zone is located only 35 meters East of the O’Neil Showing and still expands further towards the East.

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a robust network of quartz veins with Visible Gold (VG) at the newly discovered “Pepitos Gold Zone” (PEPITOS) of the O’Neil Gold Trend (see Figure 1). The Visible Gold (VG) was observed at 5 different locations within the stripped area.

Highlights :

► Discovery of a robust network of quartz veins with VG + sulphides at the "PEPITOS GOLD ZONE"

► Over 300 samples results are pending at the "PEPITOS GOLD ZONE"

► Continous Gold Trend confirmed over 75 m from O’Neil Showing to the "PEPITOS GOLD ZONE"

► The veins exposed, are typically striking between 250° to 320° (network) similar to O’Neil

► The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) extends over 5 km and has never been drilled

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “Our 2020 field work continues to impress with great discoveries made at the surface which confirm the potential of this district-scale gold project to host significant gold deposits. It’s important to note that all the gold discoveries made so far, along the the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT), are located at the surface and will be used to direct the first drilling program at O’Neil Gold Trend. Typically major gold deposits begin at the surface and extend at depth, along fractures similar to the ones found on the Williams Brook property.”

Figure 1: The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) Extends Over 5 km and Has Never Been Drilled is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4b22c7-bf81-4a14 ...

Figure 2: Location of the Pepitos Zone of the Williams Brook Gold Trend is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e282a22d-de53-4524 ...

An aggressive program of surface excavation and stripping is currently in progress at the new Pepitos Gold Zone. So far, the stripped area is about 40 m x 40 m, where detailed mapping, sampling, and surveying will be completed (see Figure 3). The objective of the current work is to further evaluate the surface expression of the main structures, the alteration and the gold mineralization to apply the findings over the entire Gold Trends within the whole Williams Brook property.