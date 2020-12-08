Samsung Foundry Adopts Spectre X Simulator for 5nm Design

Designing at advanced nodes requires parasitic inclusion and simulation to maintain design quality. Samsung Foundry selected the Spectre X Simulator as its plan of record for the foundry design team because it offers the higher capacity analog simulation needed for advanced-node designs, while also increasing performance and maintaining accuracy. Using the simulator’s verification mode setting, Samsung can solve long-standing simulation capacity problems. Additionally, the simulator enabled easy adoption that got the foundry design team up and running promptly.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Samsung Foundry has adopted the Cadence Spectre X Simulator for its latest 5nm PCI Express (PCIe) PHY IP for automotive, mobile, consumer and healthcare applications. Using the Spectre X Simulator’s multi-core scalability, customers can achieve up to 10X simulation performance gains for large, post-layout designs while maintaining golden accuracy.

“The Spectre X Simulator provided us with the capacity and accuracy we needed to deliver our high-quality 5nm PCIe PHY IP with speed and confidence,” said Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “With the 10X performance gain we achieved, we can now analyze the post-layout impact on advanced-node designs and fix issues earlier in the design cycle.”

The massively parallel Spectre X Simulator maintains the golden accuracy customers have come to expect from over 25 years of Spectre industry leadership in analog, mixed-signal and RF applications. The simulator supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling design excellence. For more information on the new Spectre X Simulator, please visit www.cadence.com/go/SpectreXSimulator.

