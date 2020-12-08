 

Samsung Foundry Adopts Spectre X Simulator for 5nm Design

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that Samsung Foundry has adopted the Cadence Spectre X Simulator for its latest 5nm PCI Express (PCIe) PHY IP for automotive, mobile, consumer and healthcare applications. Using the Spectre X Simulator’s multi-core scalability, customers can achieve up to 10X simulation performance gains for large, post-layout designs while maintaining golden accuracy.

Designing at advanced nodes requires parasitic inclusion and simulation to maintain design quality. Samsung Foundry selected the Spectre X Simulator as its plan of record for the foundry design team because it offers the higher capacity analog simulation needed for advanced-node designs, while also increasing performance and maintaining accuracy. Using the simulator’s verification mode setting, Samsung can solve long-standing simulation capacity problems. Additionally, the simulator enabled easy adoption that got the foundry design team up and running promptly.

“The Spectre X Simulator provided us with the capacity and accuracy we needed to deliver our high-quality 5nm PCIe PHY IP with speed and confidence,” said Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. “With the 10X performance gain we achieved, we can now analyze the post-layout impact on advanced-node designs and fix issues earlier in the design cycle.”

The massively parallel Spectre X Simulator maintains the golden accuracy customers have come to expect from over 25 years of Spectre industry leadership in analog, mixed-signal and RF applications. The simulator supports the Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling design excellence. For more information on the new Spectre X Simulator, please visit www.cadence.com/go/SpectreXSimulator.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2020 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

