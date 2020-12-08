 

Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. December, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 25 0612 RIKS 33 0321
ISIN IS0000032191 IS0000019321 IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal) 109,000,000 80,000,000 495,000,000
Settlement date 12/09/2020 12/09/2020 12/09/2020
Total outstanding (nominal) 62,727,000,000 102,352,963,000 52,420,319,842

