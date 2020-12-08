 

World's Green Hydrogen Leaders Unite to Drive 50-Fold Scale-Up in Six Years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:48  |  35   |   |   

The Green Hydrogen Catapult initiative is launched by seven leading companies to scale green hydrogen 50-fold in the next six years with the support of Rocky Mountain Institute. 

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six world-leading companies today announced a global coalition that will accelerate the scale and production of green hydrogen 50-fold in the next six years, helping to transform the world's most carbon intensive industries, including power generation, chemicals, steel making and shipping.

The new "Green Hydrogen Catapult" initiative will see green hydrogen industry leaders, including ACWA Power, CWP Renewables, Envision, Iberdrola, Ørsted, Snam, and Yara, target the deployment of 25 gigawatts through 2026 of renewables-based hydrogen production, with a view to halving the current cost of hydrogen to below US$2 per kilogram.

Recent analysis suggests a US$2-per-kilogram price represents a potential tipping point that will make green hydrogen and its derivative fuels the energy source of choice across multiple sectors, where ample near-term demand exists in Europe and elsewhere.

 "Having led the race to deliver photovoltaic energy at well-below US$2 cents per kilowatt-hour, in certain geographies, we believe the collective ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector can deliver green hydrogen at less than US$2 per kilogram within four years," says Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power. As part of the Catapult initiative, the Saudi Arabia-based company is today announcing its commitment to the Business Ambition for 1.5ºC campaign in support of the UN-backed Race to Zero.

Founding partners are working toward the target by sponsoring targeted collaboration and collaborating to accelerate the necessary technology, component manufacturing and construction advancements, market development and flow of investment.

"The world urgently needs to massively ramp up deployment of breakthrough solutions like green hydrogen," said Nigel Topping, COP26 High Level Champion for Global Climate Action. "The bold vision and leadership of businesses can propel green hydrogen along an exponential growth trajectory to support economic recovery and deep decarbonization sooner than anticipated."

Committed businesses, as well as mission-aligned investors, customers, and subnational governments are invited to participate as the initiative takes shape and builds global momentum in advance of the next UN Climate Summit, scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November 2021. Rocky Mountain Institute, a global non-profit think-and-do-tank, will facilitate the initiative alongside partners.

For more information, please contact: Kieran Coleman, COP26 Climate Champions hydrogen lead (kierancoleman@climatechampions.team)



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

World's Green Hydrogen Leaders Unite to Drive 50-Fold Scale-Up in Six Years The Green Hydrogen Catapult initiative is launched by seven leading companies to scale green hydrogen 50-fold in the next six years with the support of Rocky Mountain Institute.  LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Six world-leading companies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments