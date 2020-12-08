 

Polaris Slingshot's Game-Changing AutoDrive Transmission Is Back & Better Than Ever In 2021

On the heels of its most significant product launch, Polaris Slingshot today announced extensive upgrades and enhancements to its 2021 model lineup focused on The Drive, The Style and The Sound. The 2021 Slingshot will elevate everyday commutes, weekend getaways, and adventures to a showstopping new level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005123/en/

Polaris Slingshot's 2021 Lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

While the 2020 Slingshot featured 70% new vehicle content, the brand’s new AutoDrive transmission proved to be a true game changer. Slingshot nearly doubled its business during peak seasonality from May through September and saw 80% of its dealers grow or remain flat in year-over-year sales comparisons. In addition, of those who purchased, over 80% were new customers to Polaris.

“In January, we promised our new 2020 Slingshot would be a game changer for consumers and dealers,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “Based on the tremendous success we have seen this year, there is no question we delivered on that promise. We elevated the experience in every meaningful way and created a more accessible offering for people to enjoy the next-level driving experience only a Slingshot can deliver.”

Focusing on the drive, style, and sound, Slingshot’s 2021 lineup is headlined by an upgraded AutoDrive transmission, now with paddle shifters, a new Rockford Fosgate audio system, Apple CarPlay integration, new trim levels, and Slingshot’s largest offering of accessory upgrades ever offered.

“Listening to our owners, we left no stone unturned to fully refine, update and enhance our product lineup for 2021. New features like Apple CarPlay and paddle shifters for AutoDrive were among the top requests,” said Sergeant. “We also took cues from our owners to expand our accessories for 2021, and now have our largest offering ever – providing owners with countless ways to accessorize and personalize their Slingshot with parts that will take their ride to a whole new level.”

THE DRIVE

With no doors, no roof and a ground clearance of merely five inches, there’s nothing that drives quite like a Slingshot. The introduction of the AutoDrive transmission opened the door for more people to get in, stand out, and elevate their everyday driving experience. Now, for 2021, Slingshot has refined a one-of-a-kind driving experience to ensure the daily commute, a trip to the grocery store, or weekend getaway will deliver an unmatched adventure and an attention-grabbing experience.

