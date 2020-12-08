 

Keysight's 5G Test Solutions Selected by Altiostar to Accelerate Deployment of Virtualized Radio Access Network Infrastructure

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Altiostar has selected the company’s 5G test solutions to accelerate development and deployment of an open virtualized radio access network (open vRAN) infrastructure critical in the delivery of a wide-range of 5G use cases.

Altiostar selected Keysight's comprehensive suite of 5G test solutions, including 5G multi-band vector transceivers, channel emulators, user equipment (UE) emulators and O-RU (O-RAN radio unit) emulators to verify interoperability between vRAN components and conformance to specifications published by the O-RAN Alliance. A multi-vendor open RAN ecosystem, consisting of suppliers of radio and baseband hardware, as well as disaggregated virtualized and cloud-native RAN and 5G core (5GC) software components, leverages Altiostar’s open vRAN software to deliver innovative solutions that support automated and cost-effective mobile networks.

“Keysight’s end-to-end 5G test solutions enable us to validate the interoperability and performance of our open vRAN solution, which empowers mobile operators to automate operations and provide new, revenue generating services,” said Srinivas Gudladana, head of India operations at Altiostar.

End-to-end performance verification of 5G NR, vRAN and MIMO technology under various network conditions enables Altiostar to establish reliable metrics critical in creating a successful multi-vendor environment. Altiostar uses:

  • Keysight’s 5G Multi-Band Vector Transceiver, a PXI-based compact solution, to validate the transmitter and receiver performance of 5G new radio (NR) base stations and its sub-assemblies, in accordance with specifications set by the standards organization 3GPP.
  • Keysight’s PROPSIM channel emulators creates a dual over-the-air (OTA) test environment with two multi-probe anechoic chambers (MPACs) and a real 5G base station.
  • Keysight’s UeSIM (a user equipment emulation (UEE) solution platform), RuSIM and Open RAN Studio for validating the performance of O-RAN infrastructure under real-world scenarios across the full protocol stack.

“We are pleased to support Altiostar with an integrated test portfolio that automates verification of vRAN technology in compliance to 3GPP specifications and beyond,” said Kalyan Sundhar, general manager for Keysight’s edge-to-core group. “Keysight is committed to supporting macro and small cells infrastructure providers by investing early in Open RAN technology and contributing to the O-RAN Alliance as editor of the front-haul specifications.”

About Altiostar

Altiostar provides 4G and 5G open virtualized RAN (Open vRAN) software that supports open interfaces and virtualizes the radio access baseband functions to build a disaggregated multi-vendor, web-scale, cloud-based mobile network. Operators can add intelligence, quickly adapt the network for different services and automate operations to rapidly scale the network and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Altiostar collaborates with a growing ecosystem of partners to support a diverse Open RAN supply chain. The Altiostar Open vRAN solution has been deployed globally, including the world’s first cloud-native commercial-scale mobile network with Rakuten Mobile in Japan. For more information, visit www.altiostar.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

