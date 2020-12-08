A total of 12 bids for ISK 3,520m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.60%-2.67% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 2.67% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 41,760m.

In total, 23 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 5,360m.

A total of 5 bids for ISK 1,040m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 3.04%-3.07% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 3.07% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 11,200m.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 800m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 0.76%-0.79% yield. No bids were accepted in the series.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 15 December 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.