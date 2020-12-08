Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand & Diversify its Product Offerings with the Launch of CBD Infused Honey

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced a new product offering to help ensure the expansion and diversification of the Company’s proprietary product offerings. This is in response to the Company’s fast growing E-Commerce business segment as well as the continually increasing customer base.

After evaluating numerous potential new product offerings, the Company has decided to launch this CBD Infused Linden Honey (“CBD Honey”) product. This new product will be infused with 500mg of CBD per Jar (“Unit”) and each jar contains 20 servings (25mg CBD per serving). This product will also be Kosher Certified and of the highest quality. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) is expected to be set at $49.99 USD per Jar. This CBD Honey (16 oz. Jars) will be available exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce Website ( www.taurigum.com ).

Raw Linden Honey is a tough honey to produce as the Linden trees are only in bloom 7-10 days annually. The honey has been described as having a very fresh aroma, described as: minty, menthol, camphor, balsamic, etc. Excellent honey for tea, desserts, muffins, hot cereal - you name it! The blooming season for Linden trees is generally the first week in July in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw: “The Company has been both pleased and excited by the sharp increase in its online E-Commerce business. However, even more exciting, is the continual growth of the Company’s prospective customer base. As the customer base increases, so does the Company’s desire to expand and diversify product offerings to support this enhanced audience. It is our policy to carefully listen to the advice and recommendations of our customers. In this spirit, the Company has decided to launch this innovative CBD Honey product. Additionally, more products are on the way!”