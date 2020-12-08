 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand & Diversify its Product Offerings with the Launch of CBD Infused Honey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 16:50  |  57   |   |   

This Product is Comprised of Raw Linden Honey Infused with 500mg CBD / Each Jar Contains 20 Servings (25mg CBD per Serving)

 NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced a new product offering to help ensure the expansion and diversification of the Company’s proprietary product offerings.  This is in response to the Company’s fast growing E-Commerce business segment as well as the continually increasing customer base.

After evaluating numerous potential new product offerings, the Company has decided to launch this CBD Infused Linden Honey (“CBD Honey”) product.  This new product will be infused with 500mg of CBD per Jar (“Unit”) and each jar contains 20 servings (25mg CBD per serving).  This product will also be Kosher Certified and of the highest quality.  The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) is expected to be set at $49.99 USD per Jar.  This CBD Honey (16 oz. Jars) will be available exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce Website (www.taurigum.com).

Raw Linden Honey is a tough honey to produce as the Linden trees are only in bloom 7-10 days annually. The honey has been described as having a very fresh aroma, described as: minty, menthol, camphor, balsamic, etc. Excellent honey for tea, desserts, muffins, hot cereal - you name it!  The blooming season for Linden trees is generally the first week in July in the Northern Hemisphere. 

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw: “The Company has been both pleased and excited by the sharp increase in its online E-Commerce business.  However, even more exciting, is the continual growth of the Company’s prospective customer base.  As the customer base increases, so does the Company’s desire to expand and diversify product offerings to support this enhanced audience.  It is our policy to carefully listen to the advice and recommendations of our customers.  In this spirit, the Company has decided to launch this innovative CBD Honey product. Additionally, more products are on the way!” 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand & Diversify its Product Offerings with the Launch of CBD Infused Honey This Product is Comprised of Raw Linden Honey Infused with 500mg CBD / Each Jar Contains 20 Servings (25mg CBD per Serving)  NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...