 

SouthGobi Announces Additional Resumption Guidance From the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 17:00  |  64   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the Company received a letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, 2020, setting out the additional resumption guidance for the Company. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated November 16, 2020 (the “Announcement”). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement.

ADDITIONAL RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Further to the resumption guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as disclosed in the Announcement, the Company received a letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, 2020, setting out the following additional resumption guidance for the Company:

  • demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

The Company is taking active steps to fulfill the resumption guidance issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to resume trading at the earliest possible date and the Company expects to announce an update of the implementation progress of the resumption plan within the next 30 days.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the TSX and Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:  
   
Investor Relations
   
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
  +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) 
Email: info@southgobi.com
   
Website: www.southgobi.com 

Southgobi Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Announces Additional Resumption Guidance From the Hong Kong Stock Exchange VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the Company received a letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 3, 2020, setting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:25 Uhr
SouthGobi to Announce First Quarter Results of 2020 on December 17, 2020
06.12.20
SouthGobi Announces to Hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting to January 21, 2021
27.11.20
SouthGobi Resources announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results
20.11.20
SouthGobi Announces the 2020 November Deferral Agreement
16.11.20
SouthGobi to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of 2019 on November 26, 2020
16.11.20
Resumption Plan and Business Update
13.11.20
SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Director