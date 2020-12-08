 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
December 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021

In 2021, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statement Release for 2020 on February 9,
  • Half Year Financial Report for January-June on July 15, and

Rapala VMC Corporation’s Financial Statement for 2020 will be published in week 10.

Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: NASDAQ OMX Helsinki and Main Media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

Attachment


Rapala VMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



