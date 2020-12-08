Beijing Review documents China's Hybrid Rice Production

Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - American environmentalist, Lester Russell Brown, in

the 1990s wrote a book, Who Will Feed China? where he conjectures that the

Chinese might create a food crisis for the world. But fortunately, China has a

per-capita grain supply of 470 kg, which is higher than the global average.



Hybrid rice, whose output can be 10-20 percent higher than that of normal rice,

has contributed handsomely to China's food security. Yuan Longping, in his 90s,

is still involved in the experiments to produce rice with greater yield. In

November, a third-generation strain of hybrid rice developed by his team

produced a record harvest by double cropping.







hybrid rice with high and higher yield which staves off hunger from the

Chinese," he said. "My another dream is to have hybrid rice covering the whole

world."



The first part of the dream has been realized with China becoming

self-sufficient in feeding its own population. Yuan's second dream is also

coming true with hundreds of Chinese agricultural experts having been sent to

many countries and regions in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific to

implement cooperation projects in agriculture, improving their self-sufficiency

in rice.



Tu Shengbin, associate research fellow at the Chengdu Institute of Biology,

Chinese Academy of Sciences, says the academy has proposed to create a Belt and

Road food security corridor to increase the production capacity of countries

participating in the Belt and Road Initiative by pooling in their resources.



"This is the solution to our global food security crisis, the fundamental

solution to maintain food security," he said. "Closing the border and

restricting exports cannot resolve food security crisis. Only through

strengthened cooperation can we solve the problem."



