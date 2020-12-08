 

DGAP-News Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.12.2020, 17:00  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

08.12.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Debuts CadencyDirect Financial Close Automation Solution Designed for Enterprise Digital Workflow Transformation in the Office of Finance

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it has been named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program. As an Elite Partner, Trintech is also announcing a new financial close automation solution, CadencyDirect, available through the ServiceNow Store. CadencyDirect is designed to leverage the Now Platform and is among the first integrations of digital workflows for the office of finance.

CadencyDirect is built on Trintech's industry-leading Cadency(R) solution that combines all financial close activities into a single, seamless process, including operational matching, intercompany transaction management, balance sheet reconciliations, journal entry management, close task management and compliance. Cadency supports 100s of ERP instances including SAP(R), Oracle(R) and NetSuite(R). Cadency clients include ABB, Albertsons, AON, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, GSK, Ingram Micro, Kroger, Microsoft, Sanofi, Secure Trust Bank, Uber, Volvo AB, and Western & Southern.

"Enterprise organizations are facing complex, new challenges as they work to scale and grow in the current environment," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "A comprehensive digital workflow transformation is vital to their future success, and our partnership with ServiceNow brings together two enterprise powerhouse offerings - Trintech's CadencyDirect on the ServiceNow platform - to make that transformation achievable."

The solution also provides existing Trintech customers and prospective customers with an ability to expand into the broader ServiceNow portfolio of solutions.

"As 21st century enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts, they understand the need to digitize workflows across every department to drive greater efficiencies and better employee experiences," said Karel van der Poel, Senior Vice President, Product Incubation at ServiceNow. "For finance organizations, CadencyDirect complements and extends financial operations management so that CFOs and their teams can digitize workflows across the financial close process - reducing complexity and risk, accelerating the overall process, and driving a greater experience for finance teams."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Trintech Named a ServiceNow Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Technology Partner Program 08.12.2020 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Trintech Named …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Eröffnung des neuen NanoTherm Behandlungszentrums für Hirntumorpatienten am ...
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Weiterer Großauftrag eines führenden Batterieherstellers
DGAP-News: European electric vehicle company fox e-mobility AG with successful reverse-IPO
DGAP-News: Juva Life stellt erstklassiges wissenschaftliches Führungsteam der Öffentlichkeit vor!
DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH successfully places first tranche of the secured Green Bond with a volume of EUR 15 ...
Havn Life Sciences liefert psychedelische Verbindungen für klinische Studien zur PTBS
DGAP-News: Europäisches Elektrofahrzeug Unternehmen fox e-mobility AG mit erfolgreichem Reverse-IPO
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 