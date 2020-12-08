 

IMDb Announces Top 10 TV Series of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 17:00  |  56   |   |   

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 and, for the first time ever, the Top 10 Docuseries and Top 10 Reality and Competition TV Series. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of most popular shows from the IMDbPro proprietary rankings of shows based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005088/en/

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020 (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020*

  1. The Boys
  2. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)
  3. Dark
  4. Ozark
  5. The Mandalorian
  6. The Queen’s Gambit
  7. The Umbrella Academy
  8. Westworld
  9. The Witcher
  10. The Crown

* The 10 TV shows which consistently charted highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout 2020. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

IMDb Top 10 Docuseries of 2020*

  1. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
  2. The Last Dance
  3. Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
  4. The Vow
  5. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
  6. I'll Be Gone in the Dark
  7. Down to Earth with Zac Efron
  8. McMillions
  9. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
  10. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

*The 10 docuseries which consistently charted highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout 2020. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

IMDb Top 10 Reality and Competition Series of 2020

  1. Too Hot to Handle
  2. Selling Sunset
  3. Love Is Blind
  4. The Great British Bake Off (The Great British Baking Show)
  5. Keeping Up with the Kardashians
  6. The Masked Singer
  7. Top Gear
  8. Survivor
  9. RuPaul's Drag Race
  10. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

*The 10 reality and competition series which consistently charted highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout 2020. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Disclaimer

