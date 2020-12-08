 

CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Further Access to Unrivaled Property Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 17:00  |  43   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced it has joined Snowflake’s Data Cloud to offer even more ways for customers to access its full scale of enriched property data assets. CoreLogic is leveraging Snowflake Data Marketplace to provide customers a space where they can seamlessly access data and unlock new insights that will enable them to make faster decisions and improve operational efficiencies. As a data-driven leader, CoreLogic is constantly evolving and creating more ways to transform all industries through a variety of choices in new data innovations and delivery.

“Connected and enriched data enables superior decisions needed in today’s volatile business environment,” said Brian Battaglia, executive, data & advisory solutions, CoreLogic. “By leveraging Snowflake’s advanced technology, customers have the ability to solve challenges and future-proof themselves as economic conditions change.”

CoreLogic property data delivered through Snowflake Data Marketplace is standardized and normalized for ease of use and enables superior results for clients, whether they are creating prospect lists, analyzing portfolios, conducting research or feeding into models. Owners of consumer websites can use CoreLogic property data to increase engagement with prospects and customers, achieve higher response rates for marketing offers, and even enhance customer experiences with personalization. In addition, retailers can leverage the data for more well-rounded site selection as part of their expansion strategy.

“We are excited to collaborate with CoreLogic to deliver valuable property and real estate data to clients,” said Matt Glickman, Snowflake VP of Customer Product Strategy, Data Marketplace. “We always strive to work together with cutting-edge data companies, and CoreLogic’s broad and deep property data, coupled with its growth and expansion into new markets, will strengthen the distinctive value to our shared customers.”

Snowflake users can retrieve CoreLogic’s industry-leading property data that covers 99.9%+ of U.S. properties, spanning 50+ years of historical data. The initial datasets available through Snowflake’s platform will include detailed property data containing location and ownership information, buyer, seller and transfer details, estimated equity, valuation, borrower and lender name, and open liens for both residential and non-residential properties. The property datasets are connected and enriched using CoreLogic Integrated Property number (CLIP), which is a persistent and lineage-enabled property ID that uses artificial intelligence to create a master digital property record.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo and CLIP are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Further Access to Unrivaled Property Data CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced it has joined Snowflake’s Data Cloud to offer even more ways for customers to access its full scale of enriched property data assets. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
A Positive Signal—For Now: CoreLogic Reports Serious Delinquencies Leveled Off in September for the First Time Since Start of Pandemic
01.12.20
CoreLogic’s Marc-Olivier Huynh Receives 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter Award
01.12.20
Gaining Momentum: Annual U.S. Home Prices Appreciated 7.3% in October, CoreLogic Reports
24.11.20
CoreLogic Board Comments on Senator/Cannae’s Initiation of Written Consent Process to Remove and Replace Additional Directors
23.11.20
Senator and Cannae Initiate Written Consent Process to Be Able to Remove and Replace Directors at CoreLogic
23.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Appointment of Three New Directors to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Shareholders Overwhelmingly Elect Senator and Cannae Nominees to Board
17.11.20
CoreLogic Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Special Meeting
10.11.20
Holding Steady: Foreclosures Remain Low While Serious Delinquencies Continue to Build Up, CoreLogic Reports
09.11.20
CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform Enables Unparalleled Customer Experience for Rushmore Loan Management Services