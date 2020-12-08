CoreLogic Joins Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Further Access to Unrivaled Property Data

“Connected and enriched data enables superior decisions needed in today’s volatile business environment,” said Brian Battaglia, executive, data & advisory solutions, CoreLogic. “By leveraging Snowflake’s advanced technology, customers have the ability to solve challenges and future-proof themselves as economic conditions change.”

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced it has joined Snowflake ’s Data Cloud to offer even more ways for customers to access its full scale of enriched property data assets. CoreLogic is leveraging Snowflake Data Marketplace to provide customers a space where they can seamlessly access data and unlock new insights that will enable them to make faster decisions and improve operational efficiencies. As a data-driven leader, CoreLogic is constantly evolving and creating more ways to transform all industries through a variety of choices in new data innovations and delivery.

CoreLogic property data delivered through Snowflake Data Marketplace is standardized and normalized for ease of use and enables superior results for clients, whether they are creating prospect lists, analyzing portfolios, conducting research or feeding into models. Owners of consumer websites can use CoreLogic property data to increase engagement with prospects and customers, achieve higher response rates for marketing offers, and even enhance customer experiences with personalization. In addition, retailers can leverage the data for more well-rounded site selection as part of their expansion strategy.

“We are excited to collaborate with CoreLogic to deliver valuable property and real estate data to clients,” said Matt Glickman, Snowflake VP of Customer Product Strategy, Data Marketplace. “We always strive to work together with cutting-edge data companies, and CoreLogic’s broad and deep property data, coupled with its growth and expansion into new markets, will strengthen the distinctive value to our shared customers.”

Snowflake users can retrieve CoreLogic’s industry-leading property data that covers 99.9%+ of U.S. properties, spanning 50+ years of historical data. The initial datasets available through Snowflake’s platform will include detailed property data containing location and ownership information, buyer, seller and transfer details, estimated equity, valuation, borrower and lender name, and open liens for both residential and non-residential properties. The property datasets are connected and enriched using CoreLogic Integrated Property number (CLIP), which is a persistent and lineage-enabled property ID that uses artificial intelligence to create a master digital property record.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo and CLIP are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005473/en/