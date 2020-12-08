 

CI Global Asset Management Files Final Prospectus for CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 17:13  |  65   |   |   

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announced that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities of all Canadian provinces and territories and obtained a receipt for the final prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund (the ”Fund”).

The initial public offering of the Fund consists of Class A Units, Class C Units and/or Class F Units each at a price of US$10 per Unit or, in each case, C$12.88 per Unit (the “Offering”).

The maximum size of the Offering is US$350,000,000. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of the Class A Units, which will trade in both U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars under the symbol “BTCG.U” and “BTCG.UN”, respectively, subject to the fulfillment of TSX requirements. The Class C Units and the Class F Units will not be listed on a stock exchange but will be reclassified as Class A units immediately upon the closing of the Offering.

The Fund is a closed-end investment fund that seeks to provide unitholders with exposure to bitcoin through an institutional-quality fund platform. The Fund will invest directly in bitcoin with the Fund’s holdings of bitcoin priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index (the “BTC”), which is designed to measure the performance of a single bitcoin traded in U.S. dollars. The BTC is owned and administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited.

CI GAM will be the manager of the Fund and Galaxy Digital Capital Management L.P. (“Galaxy Digital”) will act as the bitcoin sub-advisor for the Fund. As sub-advisor, Galaxy Digital will execute all bitcoin trading on behalf of the Fund. Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset and blockchain technology sector. The team has extensive experience spanning investing, capital markets, venture capital, asset management and blockchain technology.

Units of the Fund are being offered on a best-efforts basis in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The syndicate of agents for the Offering is being led by CIBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”). The Fund has granted the Agents an option to purchase up to 15% of the Class A Units issued at the closing date of the Offering, on the same terms and conditions, which are exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Global Asset Management Files Final Prospectus for CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announced that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities of all Canadian provinces and territories and obtained a receipt for the final prospectus in relation to the initial public offering of CI …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
CI Global Asset Management Provides Update on Proposed Fixed Administration Fees
24.11.20
CI Financial to Acquire Majority Interest in RGT Wealth Advisors, a Leading Texas-Based Wealth Management Firm with Approximately US$4.7 Billion in Assets