 

Gerresheimer On the path to sustainable profitable growth

Duesseldorf (ots) -

- Transformation into a growth value as innovation leader and solution provider
- Gerresheimer presents strategy process formula G as an engine towards
sustainable profitable growth
- Over proportional growth will be achieved by expanding in high value
solutions, digital applications and growth regions
- Strategic investments in growth segments and unique business opportunities
alongside a rigorous investment process
- Guidance for 2020 confirmed
- Growth accelerating: From low-single in the past, to mid-single today into
high-single-digit revenue growth for its core business and EPS growth of at
least 10% mid-term

At today's virtual Capital Markets Day Gerresheimer presented its formula G
strategy process and the levers for sustainable profitable growth. The Company
described its high-value solutions, its investment plans, innovation and
digitalization strategy and the ambitious sustainability goals. "We are
transforming our Gerresheimer into a growth value as innovation leader and
solution provider. That's the core of our strategy process," said Dietmar
Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Within our strategy process formula G we have
set ambitious targets. With the right mindset for growth and by mobilizing the
entire Company we will achieve the targets. Our new corporate design visualizes
the new Gerresheimer, our growth mindset and our passion to innovate constantly
for a better life. We are reinventing our Company. The transformation is on full
steam and I am proud and excited to be part of it."

Gerresheimer anticipates global megatrends for pharma and healthcare and serves
the customers and patients worldwide with innovative solutions and the broadest
portfolio of products and solutions. The increasing demand for general
vaccinations and self-medication as well as the shift from small molecules to
biologics and biosimilars will boost the market for injectables. Gerresheimer
has leading market positions in injectable product solutions such as syringes,
vials, pens and auto injection devices and will continue to be the partner of
choice for pharma and healthcare.

With its global footprint and broad product portfolio, Gerresheimer is well
positioned in attractive niche markets. Gerresheimer will expand its global
business with focus on growth regions such as China, India and South-East Asia.

"We are exploiting excellent business opportunities. In order to benefit from
foreseeable market dynamics we are investing ahead of the curve. Our investment
plans include capital expenditures in unique business opportunities coming along
with capacity expansions for injectables and contract manufacturing of an
auto-injector. We expect cash capex to keep previous year's level for 2021 and
2022 and converting it into high-single-digit revenue growth mid-term,"
explained Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO.

Innovative solutions will be a key driver for over proportional growth. Further
expansion of the worldwide innovation and competence centers is scheduled,
resulting in a global and connected network. "We are driving innovation and
digitalization, clearly moving Gerresheimer into a digital and connected world.
We will use the shift toward a more patient centric healthcare system to steer
our Company into more innovative and digital business models", said Dr. Lukas
Burkhardt, member of the Management Board.

Ambitious sustainability targets complement the formula G growth strategy. "As
well as cementing our position as a good corporate citizen, sustainability is
both a growth lever and business opportunity for our Company. It is therefore an
essential part of our strategy. We have defined very ambitious sustainability
targets that set new industry standards," explained Dietmar Siemssen.

Guidance

Gerresheimer confirms the guidance for the financial year 2020 (FXN):

- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%
- Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenues

Forecast for the financial year 2021 (core business FXN):

- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% to 23%
- Adjusted EPS growth of around 10%

Mid-term (core business FXN):

- Revenue growth of high-single-digit percentage growth
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%
- Adjusted EPS growth of 10% p.a. or more

Contact:

Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communications & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
http://www.gerresheimer.com

