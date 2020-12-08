Gerresheimer anticipates global megatrends for pharma and healthcare and servesthe customers and patients worldwide with innovative solutions and the broadestportfolio of products and solutions. The increasing demand for generalvaccinations and self-medication as well as the shift from small molecules tobiologics and biosimilars will boost the market for injectables. Gerresheimerhas leading market positions in injectable product solutions such as syringes,vials, pens and auto injection devices and will continue to be the partner ofchoice for pharma and healthcare.With its global footprint and broad product portfolio, Gerresheimer is wellpositioned in attractive niche markets. Gerresheimer will expand its globalbusiness with focus on growth regions such as China, India and South-East Asia."We are exploiting excellent business opportunities. In order to benefit fromforeseeable market dynamics we are investing ahead of the curve. Our investmentplans include capital expenditures in unique business opportunities coming alongwith capacity expansions for injectables and contract manufacturing of anauto-injector. We expect cash capex to keep previous year's level for 2021 and2022 and converting it into high-single-digit revenue growth mid-term,"explained Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO.Innovative solutions will be a key driver for over proportional growth. Furtherexpansion of the worldwide innovation and competence centers is scheduled,resulting in a global and connected network. "We are driving innovation anddigitalization, clearly moving Gerresheimer into a digital and connected world.We will use the shift toward a more patient centric healthcare system to steerour Company into more innovative and digital business models", said Dr. LukasBurkhardt, member of the Management Board.Ambitious sustainability targets complement the formula G growth strategy. "Aswell as cementing our position as a good corporate citizen, sustainability isboth a growth lever and business opportunity for our Company. It is therefore anessential part of our strategy. We have defined very ambitious sustainabilitytargets that set new industry standards," explained Dietmar Siemssen.GuidanceGerresheimer confirms the guidance for the financial year 2020 (FXN):- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%- Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenuesForecast for the financial year 2021 (core business FXN):- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range- Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% to 23%- Adjusted EPS growth of around 10%Mid-term (core business FXN):- Revenue growth of high-single-digit percentage growth- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%- Adjusted EPS growth of 10% p.a. or moreContact:Jens KürtenGroup Senior Director Communications & MarketingPhone +49 211 6181-250Telefax +49 211 6181-241mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.comhttp://www.gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/4785648OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6