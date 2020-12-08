Zscaler Announces Cloud Protection to Automate Security for Cloud Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced Zscaler Cloud Protection, a comprehensive portfolio that simplifies and automates protection for workloads on and between any cloud platform. The new solution minimizes attack surface and automates globally enforced security policies across organizations’ multi-cloud footprint. This extends a zero-trust approach to cloud workloads, delivering the same high performance and reliability that over 4,500 Zscaler customers trust to protect private application and internet access. The four components of Zscaler Cloud Protection enable organizations to tighten security while continuing to accelerate digital transformation in the cloud:

New Comprehensive Portfolio Extends Zero Trust Architecture to Cloud Workloads on Any Cloud Platform ThreatLabZ Research Shows Cloud Security Best Practices Routinely Missed

Continuously ensure secure configuration and compliance of cloud platforms

Eliminate lateral threat movement with identity-based micro-segmentation

Simplify and secure app-to-app connectivity within and across clouds

Secure access to cloud applications without exposing them to the internet.

By removing concerns dealing with an organization’s attack surface and global policies across multiple clouds, Zscaler Cloud Protection is helping customers accelerate their cloud strategies with confidence.

“Hub International has embraced a cloud-first strategy to drive aggressive growth,” said Jeremy Embalabala, Vice President, Information Security at HUB International. “Zscaler Cloud Protection helps us deliver security and compliance across our growing, multi-cloud environments. Continuous assurance and automation ensure that we are always aware of our security posture, regardless of how fast things change.”

The customer move to the cloud is accelerating with analysts predicting over 65% growth in the next two years. Yet, cloud benefits are undermined by insecure legacy technologies and limited operational best practices.

With more than 90% of organizations unnecessarily exposing cloud services, and fewer than 10% meeting compliance against regulatory frameworks, poor security hygiene and exposed attack surfaces continue to plague enterprise cloud environments. Zscaler’s ThreatLabZ, which mines data from the largest security cloud in the world, found the following problems with business’ cloud security measures: