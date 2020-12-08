 

Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across Airports and Shopping Arcades

- The use of luxury shuttle buses for guided tours and sightseeing rounds across world-renowned cities, sites, and towns has driven sales across the global market.

- Development of cultural centers, spread across several acres of land, has necessitated the use of luxury shuttle buses for the comfort and convenience of visitors.

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement of luxury shuttle buses has become a distinct trend across cosmopolitan cities and towns. The recent uptick in the number of people using public transport facilities for their daily commutes has sent ripples across the global luxury shuttle bus market. The use of luxury shuttles has cascaded into multiple industries including transport, tourism, and aviation. The unprecedented demand for shuttle buses can largely be attributed to the changing propensities of the masses.

Besides, the efforts made by government entities towards developing a robust system of public commute has brought luxury shuttle buses under the spotlight of attention. Therefore, the total value of the global luxury shuttle buses market is slated to increase in the years to follow. Shuttle buses have become a brand for the public transport sector, creating fresh inlets for growth across the global market.

This review analyses the core dynamics of growth pertaining to the global luxury shuttle buses market. The total value of the global luxury shuttle buses market is projected to sit at over US$ 6 Bn by 2030-end. Several new entities, especially the ones operating in the automobile industry, are expected to invest in the global luxury shuttle buses market. This projection can be attributed to the lucrative opportunities floating in this market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of Shuttle Buses across Airports and Amusement Parks

The tourism industry is a goldmine of opportunities for vendors operating in the global luxury shuttle buses market. Although the COVID crisis crippled the growth of the industry, several new investments made towards reviving tourism have boded well for key markets. Use of luxury shuttle buses for people to commute across airport terminals has become a resilient trend in the aviation industry. In addition to this, places of tourist visit such as amusement parks and historical centers are also equipped with luxury shuttle buses. The tourism industry is trading convenience and comfort as its core USP, creating new opportunities for vendors existing in the luxury shuttle buses market.

