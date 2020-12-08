 

DGAP-Adhoc Basler AG: Basler AG increases sales expectation and profit forecast for financial year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Basler AG: Basler AG increases sales expectation and profit forecast for financial year 2020

08-Dec-2020
Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Forecast Adjustment

Basler AG increases sales expectation and profit forecast for financial year 2020

Ahrensburg, December 8, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras and vision components, adjusts its sales and profit forecast for financial year 2020 upwards today.

Management further increases the sales of Euro 165 million originally expected for financial year 2020. Already at the beginning of November, the group increased it to the upper end of the forecast corridor. Henceforth, the group expects a sales corridor of Euro 169 million to Euro 171 million for the current financial year.

As a result of the increased sales, the EBT margin is also expected to increase. The forecast for the EBT margin increases from 10 % to 11 - 12 %.

This very positive development is due to increasing incoming orders in the past weeks and the related sales in the fourth quarter of the financial year. Furthermore, Covid-19 related risks in the supply chain and the production were successfully avoided by the company.

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008




Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com

Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Phone: 04102-463 0
Fax: 04102-463 109
E-mail: ir@baslerweb.com
Internet: www.baslerweb.com
ISIN: DE0005102008
WKN: 510200
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
17:32 Uhr
17:31 Uhr
