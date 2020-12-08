Optum Expands Partnership With Wider Circle to Deliver 25,000 Healthy Meals to Individuals and Families in Need During Holiday Season

Optum , a leading health services company, is expanding its partnership with Wider Circle , a tech-enabled community-based health care services company that drives better health for older adults and other vulnerable communities, to bring 25,000 meals to individuals and families, including Optum patients in Los Angeles County, during the holiday season.

Volunteers from Optum, Wider Circle and the Burbank Fire Department help sort and hand out food to residents in the Burbank area as part of food donation event to provide healthy food to people in need during the holidays. Wider Circle and Optum are partnering to deliver 25,000 healthy meals to families in need during the holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

The donations come at a critical time as food insecurity among the most vulnerable in the region continues to rise due to COVID-19. According to the latest figures from the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, access to healthy food is a major challenge in Los Angeles County – with approximately two million residents facing barriers to buying nutritious foods.

“Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people in our communities isolated and in need of support,” said Darin Buxbaum, president and chief operating officer of Wider Circle. “Optum’s generous meal donation will help ensure those most vulnerable have healthy meals, particularly during the holidays.”

Optum’s additional support for Wider Circle will bring the total number of meals delivered to 75,000, building on a partnership launched earlier this year to deliver healthy food to Los Angeles area residents. The Wider Circle partnership supports Optum’s goal of helping enable patients to live healthier lives, including addressing social determinants of health. It also helps LA area residents, particularly older adults, who may be isolated during the holidays and who may be facing food insecurity during COVID-19.

“As case numbers are rising in the region, this partnership brings healthy food to at-risk people who may be isolated and alone due to expanded social distancing measures,” said Dr. Amar Desai, M.D., CEO, Optum California. “Access to healthy food is an essential component to continued health and well-being and as the holidays draw near, we’re proud to work with Wider Circle, to get food to people with the greatest needs during these difficult times.”