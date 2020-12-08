 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 30 November 2020 and 4 December 2020

Paris, 8th December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 30 November 2020 and 4 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
Total 30/11/2020 15,000 8.6742 € 130,112 XPAR Cancellation  
15,000 8.6742 € 130,112 €    
Total 01/12/2020 10,000 8.6503 € 86,503 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.6503 € 86,503 €    
Total 02/12/2020 11,000 8.6426 € 95,069 XPAR Cancellation  
11,000 8.6426 € 95,069 €    
Total 03/12/2020 10,000 8.6978 € 86,978 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.6978 € 86,978 €    
Total 04/12/2020 9,227 8.6575 € 79,883 XPAR Cancellation  
773 8.6400 € 6,679 CHIX  
10,000 8.6562 € 86,562 €    
Total 30/11/2020 - 04/12/2020 56,000 8.6647 € 485,225 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback  
 
30/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.7400 € 3,190.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 304 8.6900 € 2,641.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6900 € 391.05 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7100 € 3,039.79 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.7300 € 174.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 465 8.7300 € 4,059.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 497 8.7800 € 4,363.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 17 8.7800 € 149.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 515 8.8000 € 4,532.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 348 8.7900 € 3,058.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 463 8.8100 € 4,079.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 79 8.7900 € 694.41 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 190 8.7900 € 1,670.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 158 8.7900 € 1,388.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 410 8.7700 € 3,595.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 47 8.7600 € 411.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 141 8.7600 € 1,235.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 129 8.7600 € 1,130.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 177 8.7600 € 1,550.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 372 8.7400 € 3,251.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.7100 € 3,222.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 415 8.7000 € 3,610.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.6700 € 173.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 327 8.7200 € 2,851.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 6 8.7200 € 52.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 175 8.7200 € 1,526.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 345 8.7000 € 3,001.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 42 8.6800 € 364.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 314 8.6800 € 2,725.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.6800 € 3,046.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 29 8.6600 € 251.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 307 8.6600 € 2,658.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 499 8.6500 € 4,316.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 3,000 8.6000 € 25,800.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.6100 € 3,022.11 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 252 8.6100 € 2,169.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 198 8.6100 € 1,704.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 283 8.6100 € 2,436.63 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 69 8.6100 € 594.09 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.6000 € 17,200.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 465 8.5900 € 3,994.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
30/11/2020 Purchase 91 8.6000 € 782.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 545 8.6000 € 4,687.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 541 8.5900 € 4,647.19 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 192 8.6800 € 1,666.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 216 8.6800 € 1,874.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 180 8.6800 € 1,562.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 411 8.6700 € 3,563.37 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 386 8.6500 € 3,338.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 536 8.5900 € 4,604.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 488 8.6100 € 4,201.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 459 8.6200 € 3,956.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 600 8.6500 € 5,190.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 11 8.6500 € 95.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6300 € 3,866.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.6300 € 3,072.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.6200 € 3,292.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.5600 € 3,038.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.6000 € 3,061.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 357 8.5700 € 3,059.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 468 8.6900 € 4,066.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 116 8.6800 € 1,006.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 306 8.6800 € 2,656.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 543 8.6700 € 4,707.81 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 137 8.7500 € 1,198.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 757 8.7500 € 6,623.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
01/12/2020 Purchase 854 8.7400 € 7,463.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 77 8.6700 € 667.59 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 309 8.6700 € 2,679.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6900 € 3,111.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 262 8.6900 € 2,276.78 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.6600 € 3,013.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.6800 € 4,036.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 697 8.6400 € 6,022.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.5800 € 3,166.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 172 8.6200 € 1,482.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 122 8.6200 € 1,051.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 277 8.6200 € 2,387.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 593 8.6000 € 5,099.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.5900 € 3,959.99 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 245 8.5900 € 2,104.55 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.5900 € 1,340.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 352 8.5300 € 3,002.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 750 8.5400 € 6,405.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 99 8.5400 € 845.46 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 32 8.5400 € 273.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 54 8.5600 € 462.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 432 8.5600 € 3,697.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.5800 € 694.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 65 8.5800 € 557.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 373 8.5800 € 3,200.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 190 8.5800 € 1,630.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 295 8.5800 € 2,531.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 473 8.6200 € 4,077.26 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 412 8.7000 € 3,584.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 518 8.7600 € 4,537.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.7800 € 193.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 386 8.7800 € 3,389.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.7800 € 1,571.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
02/12/2020 Purchase 982 8.7700 € 8,612.14 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 420 8.7200 € 3,662.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.6800 € 3,124.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 923 8.7000 € 8,030.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.7000 € 4,219.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 390 8.6600 € 3,377.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 609 8.7700 € 5,340.93 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.7800 € 4,390.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 333 8.7800 € 2,923.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 91 8.7800 € 798.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 381 8.7600 € 3,337.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 700 8.7700 € 6,139.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 57 8.7700 € 499.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.7000 € 1,740.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 228 8.7000 € 1,983.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 471 8.6800 € 4,088.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 381 8.6400 € 3,291.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6300 € 3,866.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 196 8.6600 € 1,697.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 273 8.6600 € 2,364.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 410 8.6800 € 3,558.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 576 8.6800 € 4,999.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.6500 € 1,548.35 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 209 8.6500 € 1,807.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 365 8.6300 € 3,149.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 295 8.6300 € 2,545.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 90 8.6300 € 776.70 € XPAR Cancellation  
03/12/2020 Purchase 430 8.6400 € 3,715.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 773 8.6400 € 6,678.72 € CHIX Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 332 8.6800 € 2,881.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 264 8.6800 € 2,291.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 222 8.6800 € 1,926.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 256 8.6800 € 2,222.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 613 8.6800 € 5,320.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.6400 € 3,058.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 437 8.6400 € 3,775.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 195 8.7100 € 1,698.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 198 8.7100 € 1,724.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.6900 € 3,780.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.6700 € 3,502.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 423 8.6400 € 3,654.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.6600 € 4,200.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 444 8.6600 € 3,845.04 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 34 8.7000 € 295.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 316 8.7000 € 2,749.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 374 8.6800 € 3,246.32 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 351 8.6600 € 3,039.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6500 € 3,875.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 603 8.6500 € 5,215.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.6300 € 3,063.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.6200 € 8.62 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 668 8.6200 € 5,758.16 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.6000 € 3,096.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
04/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.6100 € 2,247.21 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


