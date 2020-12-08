COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 30 November 2020 and 4 December 2020





Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback Total 30/11/2020 15,000 8.6742 € 130,112 XPAR Cancellation 15,000 8.6742 € 130,112 € Total 01/12/2020 10,000 8.6503 € 86,503 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.6503 € 86,503 € Total 02/12/2020 11,000 8.6426 € 95,069 XPAR Cancellation 11,000 8.6426 € 95,069 € Total 03/12/2020 10,000 8.6978 € 86,978 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.6978 € 86,978 € Total 04/12/2020 9,227 8.6575 € 79,883 XPAR Cancellation 773 8.6400 € 6,679 CHIX 10,000 8.6562 € 86,562 € Total 30/11/2020 - 04/12/2020 56,000 8.6647 € 485,225 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session of (Date) Transaction Number of shares Weighted average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of buyback 30/11/2020 Purchase 365 8.7400 € 3,190.10 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 304 8.6900 € 2,641.76 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 45 8.6900 € 391.05 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 349 8.7100 € 3,039.79 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.7300 € 174.60 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 465 8.7300 € 4,059.45 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 497 8.7800 € 4,363.66 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 17 8.7800 € 149.26 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 515 8.8000 € 4,532.00 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 348 8.7900 € 3,058.92 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 463 8.8100 € 4,079.03 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 79 8.7900 € 694.41 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 190 8.7900 € 1,670.10 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 158 8.7900 € 1,388.82 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 410 8.7700 € 3,595.70 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 47 8.7600 € 411.72 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 141 8.7600 € 1,235.16 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 129 8.7600 € 1,130.04 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 177 8.7600 € 1,550.52 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 372 8.7400 € 3,251.28 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 370 8.7100 € 3,222.70 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 415 8.7000 € 3,610.50 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 20 8.6700 € 173.40 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 327 8.7200 € 2,851.44 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 6 8.7200 € 52.32 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 175 8.7200 € 1,526.00 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 345 8.7000 € 3,001.50 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 42 8.6800 € 364.56 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 314 8.6800 € 2,725.52 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.6800 € 3,046.68 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 29 8.6600 € 251.14 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 307 8.6600 € 2,658.62 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 499 8.6500 € 4,316.35 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 3,000 8.6000 € 25,800.00 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 351 8.6100 € 3,022.11 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 252 8.6100 € 2,169.72 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 198 8.6100 € 1,704.78 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 283 8.6100 € 2,436.63 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 69 8.6100 € 594.09 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 2,000 8.6000 € 17,200.00 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 465 8.5900 € 3,994.35 € XPAR Cancellation 30/11/2020 Purchase 91 8.6000 € 782.60 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 545 8.6000 € 4,687.00 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 541 8.5900 € 4,647.19 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 192 8.6800 € 1,666.56 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 216 8.6800 € 1,874.88 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 180 8.6800 € 1,562.40 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 411 8.6700 € 3,563.37 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 386 8.6500 € 3,338.90 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 536 8.5900 € 4,604.24 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 488 8.6100 € 4,201.68 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 459 8.6200 € 3,956.58 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 600 8.6500 € 5,190.00 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 11 8.6500 € 95.15 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6300 € 3,866.24 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.6300 € 3,072.28 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.6200 € 3,292.84 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.5600 € 3,038.80 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 356 8.6000 € 3,061.60 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 357 8.5700 € 3,059.49 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 468 8.6900 € 4,066.92 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 116 8.6800 € 1,006.88 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 306 8.6800 € 2,656.08 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 543 8.6700 € 4,707.81 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 137 8.7500 € 1,198.75 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 757 8.7500 € 6,623.75 € XPAR Cancellation 01/12/2020 Purchase 854 8.7400 € 7,463.96 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 77 8.6700 € 667.59 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 309 8.6700 € 2,679.03 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 358 8.6900 € 3,111.02 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 262 8.6900 € 2,276.78 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 348 8.6600 € 3,013.68 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 465 8.6800 € 4,036.20 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 697 8.6400 € 6,022.08 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.5800 € 3,166.02 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 172 8.6200 € 1,482.64 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 122 8.6200 € 1,051.64 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 277 8.6200 € 2,387.74 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 593 8.6000 € 5,099.80 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.5900 € 3,959.99 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 245 8.5900 € 2,104.55 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.5900 € 1,340.04 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 352 8.5300 € 3,002.56 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 750 8.5400 € 6,405.00 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 99 8.5400 € 845.46 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 32 8.5400 € 273.28 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 54 8.5600 € 462.24 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 432 8.5600 € 3,697.92 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 81 8.5800 € 694.98 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 65 8.5800 € 557.70 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 373 8.5800 € 3,200.34 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 190 8.5800 € 1,630.20 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 295 8.5800 € 2,531.10 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 473 8.6200 € 4,077.26 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 412 8.7000 € 3,584.40 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 518 8.7600 € 4,537.68 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.7800 € 193.16 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 386 8.7800 € 3,389.08 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.7800 € 1,571.62 € XPAR Cancellation 02/12/2020 Purchase 982 8.7700 € 8,612.14 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 420 8.7200 € 3,662.40 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.6800 € 3,124.80 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 923 8.7000 € 8,030.10 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.7000 € 4,219.50 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 390 8.6600 € 3,377.40 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 609 8.7700 € 5,340.93 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.7800 € 4,390.00 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 333 8.7800 € 2,923.74 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 91 8.7800 € 798.98 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 381 8.7600 € 3,337.56 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 700 8.7700 € 6,139.00 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 57 8.7700 € 499.89 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 200 8.7000 € 1,740.00 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 228 8.7000 € 1,983.60 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 471 8.6800 € 4,088.28 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 381 8.6400 € 3,291.84 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6300 € 3,866.24 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 196 8.6600 € 1,697.36 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 273 8.6600 € 2,364.18 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 410 8.6800 € 3,558.80 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 576 8.6800 € 4,999.68 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.6500 € 1,548.35 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 209 8.6500 € 1,807.85 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 365 8.6300 € 3,149.95 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 295 8.6300 € 2,545.85 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 90 8.6300 € 776.70 € XPAR Cancellation 03/12/2020 Purchase 430 8.6400 € 3,715.20 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 773 8.6400 € 6,678.72 € CHIX Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.6400 € 3,404.16 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 332 8.6800 € 2,881.76 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 264 8.6800 € 2,291.52 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 222 8.6800 € 1,926.96 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 256 8.6800 € 2,222.08 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 613 8.6800 € 5,320.84 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.6400 € 3,058.56 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 437 8.6400 € 3,775.68 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 195 8.7100 € 1,698.45 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 198 8.7100 € 1,724.58 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 435 8.6900 € 3,780.15 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 404 8.6700 € 3,502.68 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 423 8.6400 € 3,654.72 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 485 8.6600 € 4,200.10 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 444 8.6600 € 3,845.04 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 34 8.7000 € 295.80 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 316 8.7000 € 2,749.20 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 374 8.6800 € 3,246.32 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 351 8.6600 € 3,039.66 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 448 8.6500 € 3,875.20 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 603 8.6500 € 5,215.95 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 355 8.6300 € 3,063.65 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.6200 € 8.62 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 668 8.6200 € 5,758.16 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.6000 € 3,096.00 € XPAR Cancellation 04/12/2020 Purchase 261 8.6100 € 2,247.21 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

