 

RocketFuel Blockchain Announces that Skytours and Militaryfares, Two Major Travel Companies, have Chosen RocketFuel’s One-Click check-Out Payment Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 17:43  |  17   |   |   

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based payment check-out technologies, today announced that Skytours and Militaryfares, two major travel companies, have chosen RocketFuel’s disruptive blockchain-based payment technology for implementation of its one-click check-out payment solution.

The first part of the implementation will enable Skytours and Militaryfares to accept crypto-currencies from its customers, seamlessly and frictionless. Their customers will benefit from a convenient check-out in a 100% secure environment.

The second part of the implementation will, besides the blockchain based payment infrastructure, include everything from booking tickets to processing bank payments. The implementation of RocketFuel’s services will help shorten transaction time and reduce the amount of paperwork, all while guaranteeing transaction security.

RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay in a secure blockchain environment using cryptocurrencies. Customers will no longer be required to share personal and sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, the purchase is confirmed and, after using our patent-pending “1-3 click” technology, the service is delivered. RocketFuel believes that its technology provides a convenient and more simplified transactional solution from product purchase to delivery.

Jonathan Shaffer, CFO of Militaryfares (www.militaryfares.com) said: “We have no doubt that crypto-currency payments will take off next year and replace a large part of the traditional card payments. And at the same time, I believe RocketFuel’s blockchain technology platform provides a much-needed solution to simplify the check-out payment process. We also expect that RocketFuel’s technology will benefit our partners around the world making it possible to further expand our sales network.”

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: “We are incredibly pleased that Militaryfares and Skytours have recognized our technology as an innovative and secure solution to the simplification of the check-out process. We are looking forward to working with Skytours and Militaryfares to deliver one of the world’s first fully integrated travel ticket-booking and payment systems using our patent protected blockchain technology.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RocketFuel Blockchain Announces that Skytours and Militaryfares, Two Major Travel Companies, have Chosen RocketFuel’s One-Click check-Out Payment Solution Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based payment check-out technologies, today announced that Skytours and Militaryfares, two …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...