RocketFuel Blockchain Announces that Skytours and Militaryfares, Two Major Travel Companies, have Chosen RocketFuel’s One-Click check-Out Payment Solution

The first part of the implementation will enable Skytours and Militaryfares to accept crypto-currencies from its customers, seamlessly and frictionless. Their customers will benefit from a convenient check-out in a 100% secure environment.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “ RKFL ”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a developer of blockchain-based payment check-out technologies, today announced that Skytours and Militaryfares, two major travel companies, have chosen RocketFuel’s disruptive blockchain-based payment technology for implementation of its one-click check-out payment solution.

The second part of the implementation will, besides the blockchain based payment infrastructure, include everything from booking tickets to processing bank payments. The implementation of RocketFuel’s services will help shorten transaction time and reduce the amount of paperwork, all while guaranteeing transaction security.

RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay in a secure blockchain environment using cryptocurrencies. Customers will no longer be required to share personal and sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, the purchase is confirmed and, after using our patent-pending “1-3 click” technology, the service is delivered. RocketFuel believes that its technology provides a convenient and more simplified transactional solution from product purchase to delivery.

Jonathan Shaffer, CFO of Militaryfares ( www.militaryfares.com ) said: “We have no doubt that crypto-currency payments will take off next year and replace a large part of the traditional card payments. And at the same time, I believe RocketFuel’s blockchain technology platform provides a much-needed solution to simplify the check-out payment process. We also expect that RocketFuel’s technology will benefit our partners around the world making it possible to further expand our sales network.”

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO, stated: “We are incredibly pleased that Militaryfares and Skytours have recognized our technology as an innovative and secure solution to the simplification of the check-out process. We are looking forward to working with Skytours and Militaryfares to deliver one of the world’s first fully integrated travel ticket-booking and payment systems using our patent protected blockchain technology.”