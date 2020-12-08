 

AKWEL 2021 Financial Communication Calendar

                                                                                                                                       Tuesday 8 December 2020 at 5:45 pm

2021 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2021:

  Press releases Meetings
Full-year 2020 revenue Thursday 11 February 2021  
Full-year 2020 results Thursday 8 April 2021 Friday 9 April 2021
First-quarter 2021 revenue Thursday 6 May 2021  
Annual General Meeting Wednesday 26 May 2021  
First half-year 2021 revenue Thursday 29 July 2021  
First half-year 2021 results Thursday 23 September 2021 Friday 24 September 2021
Third-quarter 2021 revenue Wednesday 10 November 2021  

             

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2020 annual turnover, 11 February 2021, after markets close.

 
An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs more than 10,500 people worldwide.

 

Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts
AKWEL
Jean-Louis Thomasset – Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO – Press Relations
Christine Savoie – Jean-Marc Atlan – christine.savoie@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 46 90 34 23 / +33 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS – Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux – Gregory Bosson – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

 

