Stifel to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.



A copy of the presentation materials will be made available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.stifel.com , prior to Mr. Kruszewski’s appearance. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.stifel.com , on December 9, 2020. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will also be available through the above-referenced website within 24 hours of the completion of the presentation for a period of 180 days. The presentation may include forward-looking statements.