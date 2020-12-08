EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Contract ASMALLWORLD AG named sole sales coordinator for luxury wellness resort development in the Middle East 08-Dec-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) named sole sales coordinator for luxury wellness resort development in the Middle East

Zurich, 08.12.2020 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced its appointment as sole sales coordinator for a major wellness resort development in the Middle East. Under the agreement, ASMALLWORLD will manage all sales and marketing activities for the luxury resorts' apartments and villas. These units have an estimated market value of USD 600M, which would result in a sales commission of USD 10-15M for ASMALLWORLD. Details of the deal will be announced at a later stage due to confidentiality agreements between the parties.

Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has been appointed as sole sales coordinator for a major luxury wellness resort in the Middle East. Under the agreement, ASMALLWORLD will manage and coordinate all sales and marketing efforts for the development company. This appointment is the result of an ongoing collaboration between the two companies which started in 2019. ASMALLWORLD has already been supporting the developer with the selection and coordination of multiple hospitality partners for the development over the last months. Details of the deal will be announced at a later stage to due to confidentiality agreements between the parties.

An integrated 5-star wellness & health resort in the Middle East

Once completed, the new development will be the first fully integrated 5-star wellness and health resort in the Middle East. It is set to become one of the most prestigious wellness resorts in the region, offering first class access to health and wellbeing facilities.

The resort will feature luxurious apartments and villas, a hotel, a wellness centre, several high-end restaurants, and a variety of premium retail outlets.

Significant revenue potential for ASMALLWORLD