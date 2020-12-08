NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: home24 SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase home24 SE: home24 SE launches capital increase 08-Dec-2020 / 17:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, December 8, 2020 - Today, the management board of home24 SE (the "Company"), with approval of the supervisory board, resolved to conduct a capital increase from authorized capital against cash contributions with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights (the "Capital Increase"). The Company intends to issue up to 2,640,918 new ordinary bearer shares with no par value, corresponding to up to 10% of the Company's existing share capital. The number of new shares and the placement price will be determined on the basis of an accelerated bookbuilding which commences with immediate effect. The new shares will carry the same rights, including dividend rights, as the Company's existing shares.

The new shares from the Capital Increase will be offered exclusively to institutional investors and be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares. In connection with the Capital Increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

In view of the Company's recently announced plans to further advance preparations for the initial public offering of its Brazilian subsidiary, Mobly S.A., the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement primarily to strengthen its European business. In particular, the Company intends to make investments into additional working capital, customer-centric technology, its showroom concept, to scale performance marketing, especially with stronger focus on its European non-DACH markets and to strengthen brand awareness, as well as to potentially make use of external growth opportunities.