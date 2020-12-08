 

Teleperformance Named Great Place to Work in the USA

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its USA operations made US industry history by becoming the very first BPO* employer of its size in the United States to receive the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) award. Highlights of this historic recognition include a very strong score for overall trust in Teleperformance by its 31,000 US employees. Teleperformance operates 37 facilities in 36 States across the country with over 80% of its staff currently working from home (WFH).

This achievement is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President, GPTW, said: “Teleperformance in the United States has set a new standard for US BPO* Industry companies by receiving Great Place to Work's first certification for a US employer of their size in this industry sector. 2020 has been a difficult year globally for both employees and employers due to Covid-19. To achieve this recognition, based on their own employees' feedback, under these conditions is outstanding. We are very happy to recognize Teleperformance in the United States of America as a Great Place to Work-Certified company.”

Travis Coates, Chief Operating Officer, Teleperformance USA, commented: “We are honored that our team has earned our very first US Great Place to Work Institute certification and set a new standard for our entire industry sector. This recognition is especially meaningful because the process includes significant feedback and anonymous ratings from our own employees. We have worked very hard together as a team this year to rapidly and successfully redeploy a large percentage of our staff to WFH. Our leadership has an ongoing top priority of listening to our staff so we can continuously improve together as one team. I thank and congratulate every single team member for making us a one-of-a-kind Great Place to Work.”

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 26 separate Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates ,United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents 87% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

