 

Air Liquide Changes to Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI)

The Board of Directors during its meeting of November 20, 2020 noted that from February 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, 455,663 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each had been issued pursuant to the exercise of stock options.

As a result, Air Liquide’s share capital effective immediately stands at:

2,604,741,958.50 euros

Divided into 473,589,447 shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

