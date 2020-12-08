 

CDP 2020 Mercialys Maintains Its “A List” Ranking for the Third Consecutive Year

With the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)* 2020 results, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is once again ranked in the Climate “A List”, which recognizes the world’s most active companies in the fight against climate change. This recognition highlights Mercialys’ sustained ambition to reduce its carbon footprint and ensure environmental transparency.

By maintaining its “A List” ranking for the third consecutive year, Mercialys has confirmed its position as one of the top 3% of companies leading the fight against climate change, out of more than 9,600 international participants for CDP 2020 (up 14% from last year).

More specifically, this ranking acknowledges Mercialys’ exhaustive environmental reporting and its ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, as illustrated by the scientific certification of its carbon roadmap by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)** in 2019 or its actions to reduce energy consumption and diversify its energy mix. By taking part in this questionnaire - whose answers are made public - for the past four years, Mercialys is also setting out its support for collective efforts to promote transparency and access to reliable and comparable environmental data to benefit CDP’s 515 member investors and more generally all of its stakeholders.

This latest recognition follows on from Mercialys’ multiple achievements in 2020 (continued “Green Star” rating with GRESB, Grands Prix de la Transparence All Categories Award and two EPRA Gold Awards), reaffirming Mercialys’ commitment to maintaining the same level of performance while renewing its CSR strategy, with its targets and commitments to be announced during the first half of 2021.

*Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP): international not-for-profit organization that assesses, based on environmental data collected each year, how businesses, territories and organizations impact climate change, water and forests.

**The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi): international non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

 

About Mercialys
 Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

