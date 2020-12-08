 

Osisko Development Corp. Further Upsizes Previously-Announced Private Placement to CDN $85 Million

The previously-announced "bought deal" brokered private placement has been upsized to CDN $35 million, together with the non-brokered private placement with expected subscriptions of CDN $50 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Corporation") (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of earlier this morning, that the private placement of units of the Corporation ("Units") has been upsized by an additional CDN $5 million such that (i) the "bought deal" private placement co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, will comprise 4,667,000 Units for gross proceeds of approximately CDN $35 million, and (ii) the previously-announced non-brokered private placement will comprise up to 6,675,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to approximately CDN $50 million (the "Offering").

In addition, the Underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable in whole or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to 700,050 additional Units at the issue price of CDN $7.50 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately CDN $5.25 million.

The other terms of the Offering, as described in the news release of Osisko Development of earlier this morning, remain unchanged.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or an exemption therefrom or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction or an exemption therefrom.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is well-capitalized and uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resource of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the second half of 2021. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ODV" on December 2, 2020.

