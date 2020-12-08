 

Think Silicon Announces a New Scalable Multi-Core GPU Product Suite with Extended Graphics and Video Functionality

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Silicon S.A., the leading provider of ultra-low power GPU IP for embedded systems, today announced it is shipping its updated NEMA pico XS and NEMA pico XL Multi-Core GPU IP-Series to customers. The series offers architectural innovation that brings performance graphics rendering to the smallest and most power-conservative embedded display devices. Additionally, customers have the benefit of implementing multicore configurations, vector graphics and video overlay functionality. Think Silicon offers a full complement of NEMA pico GPU IP to meet the needs of the growing embedded graphics market. Embedded systems customers now have access to the most flexible, versatile, high-performance and ultra-low power GPU platform in the market designed for a wide variety of devices from MCUs (microcontroller unit) to crossover processor SoCs (System-on-a-Chip).

“The insatiable demand and expectation for visually compelling and rich displays is growing exponentially in the workplace and at home,” said Ulli Mueller, Director of IP Licensing and Marketing at Think Silicon. “The breadth and capabilities of the NEMA pico product family is groundbreaking, providing customers the ability to create captivating visual experiences with ultra-low power GPUs. We are excited to deliver these remarkable products to the industry and look forward to continuing to expand our offering of ultra-low power lightweight graphics solutions.”

NEMA pico XS, with a silicon area of only 0.1mm2, the industry’s lowest CPU utilization of less than 5% and GPU power consumption under 1mW, is designed for devices where CPU, on-chip memory, battery and bandwidth are very limited. It is optimized to work with MCUs (ARM M class, ARC EM5D, RISC-V) on a bare metal / RTOS, with clock frequencies as low as 10MHz up to 250MHz and provides ~60 fps. The tiny graphics library is as small as 30k Bytes fitting into the smallest on-chip DDR or flash memory. The NEMA GFX software driver stack, SDK and toolkit provides an easy to use programming environment with aggressive power savings, intelligent composition, rendering and bandwidth optimizations for customers to build an appealing ultra-low power graphical user experience for smart watches, thermostats and other Internet of Things (IoT) products that require lower power displays with graphics support.

Seite 1 von 3


Applied Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Think Silicon Announces a New Scalable Multi-Core GPU Product Suite with Extended Graphics and Video Functionality ATHENS, Greece and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Think Silicon S.A., the leading provider of ultra-low power GPU IP for embedded systems, today announced it is shipping its updated NEMA pico XS and NEMA pico XL Multi-Core GPU …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Occidental Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain of its Senior Notes
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Diese Aktien knacken Allzeithochs, sind aber gar nicht mal teuer!
03.12.20
Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
18.11.20
Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
13.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff beflügelt Kurse
13.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow zeigt nach beeindruckender Woche nochmals Stärke
13.11.20
Aktien New York: Kurse legen wieder zu - Dow mit starker Börsenwoche
12.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen Kasse nach Rally im November
12.11.20
Applied Materials Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results