Think Silicon Announces a New Scalable Multi-Core GPU Product Suite with Extended Graphics and Video Functionality

ATHENS, Greece and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Silicon S.A., the leading provider of ultra-low power GPU IP for embedded systems, today announced it is shipping its updated NEMA pico XS and NEMA pico XL Multi-Core GPU IP-Series to customers. The series offers architectural innovation that brings performance graphics rendering to the smallest and most power-conservative embedded display devices. Additionally, customers have the benefit of implementing multicore configurations, vector graphics and video overlay functionality. Think Silicon offers a full complement of NEMA pico GPU IP to meet the needs of the growing embedded graphics market. Embedded systems customers now have access to the most flexible, versatile, high-performance and ultra-low power GPU platform in the market designed for a wide variety of devices from MCUs (microcontroller unit) to crossover processor SoCs (System-on-a-Chip).



“The insatiable demand and expectation for visually compelling and rich displays is growing exponentially in the workplace and at home,” said Ulli Mueller, Director of IP Licensing and Marketing at Think Silicon. “The breadth and capabilities of the NEMA pico product family is groundbreaking, providing customers the ability to create captivating visual experiences with ultra-low power GPUs. We are excited to deliver these remarkable products to the industry and look forward to continuing to expand our offering of ultra-low power lightweight graphics solutions.”

NEMA pico XS, with a silicon area of only 0.1mm2, the industry’s lowest CPU utilization of less than 5% and GPU power consumption under 1mW, is designed for devices where CPU, on-chip memory, battery and bandwidth are very limited. It is optimized to work with MCUs (ARM M class, ARC EM5D, RISC-V) on a bare metal / RTOS, with clock frequencies as low as 10MHz up to 250MHz and provides ~60 fps. The tiny graphics library is as small as 30k Bytes fitting into the smallest on-chip DDR or flash memory. The NEMA GFX software driver stack, SDK and toolkit provides an easy to use programming environment with aggressive power savings, intelligent composition, rendering and bandwidth optimizations for customers to build an appealing ultra-low power graphical user experience for smart watches, thermostats and other Internet of Things (IoT) products that require lower power displays with graphics support.