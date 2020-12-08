 

AB Science will host a live webcast on Friday December 11, 2020 on masitinib’s results in pancreatic cancer

Paris, December 08, 2020, 6pm CET

AB Science will host a live webcast on Friday December 11, 2020
on masitinib’s results in pancreatic cancer

AB Science SA (NYSE Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on December 11, 2020 with key opinion leaders to discuss recently reported results from the Phase 3 masitinib trial in pancreatic cancer.

The webcast call will be held on Friday December 11, 2020 from 4pm to 5pm CET (10am to 11am EST). The dial-in information will be provided later.

The webcast will feature presentations by two Key Opinion Leaders:

  • Julien Taieb, MD, PhD (Georges Pompidou European Hospital, Paris, France), European KOL in pancreatic cancer
  • Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD (Hospital Necker Paris, France), president of AB Science scientific committee and member of the French Académie des Sciences

AB Science, along with these key opinion leaders, will provide:

  • An explanation of the rationale to position masitinib in the treatment of pancreatic cancer with pain
  • A presentation of the results from the recently reported Phase 3 masitinib clinical trial in pancreatic cancer
  • A discussion on the positioning of masitinib versus current treatment options in pancreatic cancer

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with the key opinion leaders and management of AB Science.

Masitinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to selectively target mast cells and macrophages, through inhibition of c-Kit, Lyn, Fyn, and MCSFR-1 kinases, which are critical components of the tumor microenvironment, promoting angiogenesis and tumor growth, and also contributing to tumorigenesis by suppression of the immune response.

On December 4th, AB Science announced that its Phase 3 trial with oral masitinib in combination with gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer met its primary objective to show statistically significant increase in survival.

KOL Biographies

The following key opinion leaders will participate in the webcast:

Julien Taieb

Julien Taieb received his MD and PhD qualifications in gastroenterology and immunology from the Université Pierre et Marie Curie (Paris VI), Paris, France. He currently holds the position of Head of the Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital, Sorbonne Paris-Cité, Université Paris-Descartes.

