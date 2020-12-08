 

Latest Global Survey from ISAPS Reports Continuing Rise in Aesthetic Surgery Worldwide

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 18:00  |  33   |   |   

Total surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased by 7.4% in 2019

HANOVER, N.H., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures today, showing a 7.4% increase in cosmetic procedures completed in 2019.

Highlights

The 7.4% increase is higher than in 2018 (5.6%). Both surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased in 2019 (7.1% and 7.6% respectively) compared to an increase only in nonsurgical procedures in 2018.  

Despite a 3.6% decrease in the numbers of procedures in the last year, breast augmentation remains the most common cosmetic surgical procedure, making up 15.8% of all procedures. The top five most popular surgical procedures remain breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. The top five nonsurgical procedures also remained the same: botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, and photo rejuvenation.

The decrease in breast augmentation procedures is notable, especially considering the 20.6% increase over the past five years. This may relate to issues surrounding BIA-ALCL. Surgery to remove implants increased by 10.7% in 2019.

Face and head procedures increased by 13.5%, compared to a 14.7% decrease the previous year. Eyelid surgery has increased in popularity among men.

Buttock surgery showed the highest growth for all surgical procedures. Buttock augmentation increased by 38.4% in 2019 and by 65.9% since 2015, and buttock lifts by 25.5% in 2019 and by 77.6% since 2015. Additionally, labiaplasty increased by 24.1% in 2019 and by 73.3% since 2015.

The use of nonsurgical injectables is up by 8.6%. While botulinum toxin remains the most used, the highest percentage increase is seen for calcium hydroxyapatite, up 64.9% in 2019. The use of hyaluronic acid also continues to rise, up 15.7% since 2018.

Poly-l-lactic acid and microablative procedures also increased significantly: 24.1% and 34.2%, respectively.

The most common surgical procedures in women remain breast augmentation, liposuction, and eyelid surgery. Among men, the top three are gynecomastia, eyelid surgery, and liposuction.

The most popular nonsurgical procedures for both genders are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and hair removal.

Most surgical procedures took place in women aged 35-50. Most breast augmentations (53.9%) and rhinoplasties (64.5%) took place in 19-34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables were most popular among those aged 35-50 (46.1% of total). Rhinoplasty continues to be the most common cosmetic procedure in patients 18 years or younger.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latest Global Survey from ISAPS Reports Continuing Rise in Aesthetic Surgery Worldwide Total surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased by 7.4% in 2019 HANOVER, N.H., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government ...
Piramal Pharma Solutions Invests ~$32 Million to Expand its Riverview Michigan Facility for ...
CorVent Medical Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization Of Its Novel RESPOND-19 Ventilator For ...
Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across ...
European Investment Bank provides €15 million of funding to IDnow
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments