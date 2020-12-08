Latest Global Survey from ISAPS Reports Continuing Rise in Aesthetic Surgery Worldwide

HANOVER, N.H., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures today, showing a 7.4% increase in cosmetic procedures completed in 2019.

Highlights

The 7.4% increase is higher than in 2018 (5.6%). Both surgical and nonsurgical procedures increased in 2019 (7.1% and 7.6% respectively) compared to an increase only in nonsurgical procedures in 2018.

Despite a 3.6% decrease in the numbers of procedures in the last year, breast augmentation remains the most common cosmetic surgical procedure, making up 15.8% of all procedures. The top five most popular surgical procedures remain breast augmentation, liposuction, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and rhinoplasty. The top five nonsurgical procedures also remained the same: botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, and photo rejuvenation.

The decrease in breast augmentation procedures is notable, especially considering the 20.6% increase over the past five years. This may relate to issues surrounding BIA-ALCL. Surgery to remove implants increased by 10.7% in 2019.

Face and head procedures increased by 13.5%, compared to a 14.7% decrease the previous year. Eyelid surgery has increased in popularity among men.

Buttock surgery showed the highest growth for all surgical procedures. Buttock augmentation increased by 38.4% in 2019 and by 65.9% since 2015, and buttock lifts by 25.5% in 2019 and by 77.6% since 2015. Additionally, labiaplasty increased by 24.1% in 2019 and by 73.3% since 2015.

The use of nonsurgical injectables is up by 8.6%. While botulinum toxin remains the most used, the highest percentage increase is seen for calcium hydroxyapatite, up 64.9% in 2019. The use of hyaluronic acid also continues to rise, up 15.7% since 2018.

Poly-l-lactic acid and microablative procedures also increased significantly: 24.1% and 34.2%, respectively.

The most common surgical procedures in women remain breast augmentation, liposuction, and eyelid surgery. Among men, the top three are gynecomastia, eyelid surgery, and liposuction.

The most popular nonsurgical procedures for both genders are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and hair removal.

Most surgical procedures took place in women aged 35-50. Most breast augmentations (53.9%) and rhinoplasties (64.5%) took place in 19-34-year-olds, whereas botulinum toxin injectables were most popular among those aged 35-50 (46.1% of total). Rhinoplasty continues to be the most common cosmetic procedure in patients 18 years or younger.