DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE resolves on public share purchase offer to buy back shares for up to 1,000,000 own shares

Langen, 08 December 2020 - The executive board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, to utilize the authorization to acquire own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 German Stock Corporation Act granted by the general meeting dated 22 September 2020. It is intended to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to about up to 0.93 % of the Company's share capital) by way of a public share purchase offer to buy back shares to all shareholders of the Company against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 4.39 per share of the Company. In accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting of 22 September 2020, the shares which are acquired as a result of the public share purchase offer to buy back shares can be used for all purposes permitted by law and may, among others, also be cancelled.