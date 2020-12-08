 

DGAP-Adhoc DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE resolves on public share purchase offer to buy back shares for up to 1,000,000 own shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE resolves on public share purchase offer to buy back shares for up to 1,000,000 own shares

08-Dec-2020 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE DOCUMENT.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG resolves on public share purchase offer to buy back shares for up to 1,000,000 own shares

Langen, 08 December 2020 - The executive board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) (the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the supervisory board of the Company, to utilize the authorization to acquire own shares in accordance with § 71 para. 1 no. 8 German Stock Corporation Act granted by the general meeting dated 22 September 2020. It is intended to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to about up to 0.93 % of the Company's share capital) by way of a public share purchase offer to buy back shares to all shareholders of the Company against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 4.39 per share of the Company. In accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting of 22 September 2020, the shares which are acquired as a result of the public share purchase offer to buy back shares can be used for all purposes permitted by law and may, among others, also be cancelled.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE resolves on public share purchase offer to buy back shares for up to 1,000,000 own shares 08-Dec-2020 / 17:59

