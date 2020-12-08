Claranova 2021 Financial Calendar

- 2020-2021 first-half results: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

- 2020-2021 Q3 revenue: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

- 2020-2021 full-year revenue: Wednesday, August 4, 2021

- 2020-2021 full-year results: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

- 2021-2022 Q1 revenue: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

- Shareholders’ Meeting: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:

CODES

1 This calendar is indicative. The Group reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary.

2 Fiscal year 2020-2021: July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021

