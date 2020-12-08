Olay Body Teams Up with Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson to Gear Up for Winter Skin Dryness

Ahead of the cold winter months, Olay Body is teaming up with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women who brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Inspired by the stories of women like Jamie, Olay Body wants to give women the tools they need to combat the snow and freezing temperatures that take a toll on skin. Olay Body also joined forces with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang to share tips that will allow them to winter-proof their shower routine.

Cold weather doesn’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Olay Body partnered with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women that brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Source: Olay Body

Winter skin dryness is often caused by decreased humidity, and a lot of women aren’t aware that a solid skincare regimen begins in the shower, so it’s important to use products that aid in retaining moisture such as Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Rinse Off Body Conditioner in Shea Butter. Formulated with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 complex, Olay Body’s Premium Collection works overtime on your skin even during the harshest conditions.

"I love the winter because I get to ride the mountains and do what I love, but the snow and freezing temperatures take a toll on my skin," said Jamie Anderson, a professional snowboarder. "A big part of being fearless is feeling good in my skin, and Olay’s Premium Body Care Collection really sets the tone for the day by moisturizing my skin from the second I jump out of the shower."

To learn more about how Jamie achieves visibly healthy skin throughout the winter, Olay Body met with her on the slopes to capture an exclusive interview that can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JLSy_vFPo8&feature=youtu.be.

With more than 65 years of skin science and insights, Olay Body has worked tirelessly to provide women with an easy, trusted solution for their dry winter skin. In fact, a recent study revealed that 9 out of 10 female dermatologists would recommend Olay Premium Body Wash for their patients. Women can rest assured that Olay Premium Body Washes are a great choice since they are dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance, an organization of independent dermatologists and skin scientists who have verified the products as safe and effective for dry skin improvement.