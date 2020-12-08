 

Olay Body Teams Up with Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson to Gear Up for Winter Skin Dryness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 18:02  |  37   |   |   

Ahead of the cold winter months, Olay Body is teaming up with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women who brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Inspired by the stories of women like Jamie, Olay Body wants to give women the tools they need to combat the snow and freezing temperatures that take a toll on skin. Olay Body also joined forces with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang to share tips that will allow them to winter-proof their shower routine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005930/en/

Cold weather doesn’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Olay Body partnered with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women that brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Source: Olay Body

Cold weather doesn’t have to be synonymous with dry, flaky skin. Olay Body partnered with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women that brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Source: Olay Body

Winter skin dryness is often caused by decreased humidity, and a lot of women aren’t aware that a solid skincare regimen begins in the shower, so it’s important to use products that aid in retaining moisture such as Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Rinse Off Body Conditioner in Shea Butter. Formulated with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 complex, Olay Body’s Premium Collection works overtime on your skin even during the harshest conditions.

"I love the winter because I get to ride the mountains and do what I love, but the snow and freezing temperatures take a toll on my skin," said Jamie Anderson, a professional snowboarder. "A big part of being fearless is feeling good in my skin, and Olay’s Premium Body Care Collection really sets the tone for the day by moisturizing my skin from the second I jump out of the shower."

To learn more about how Jamie achieves visibly healthy skin throughout the winter, Olay Body met with her on the slopes to capture an exclusive interview that can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JLSy_vFPo8&feature=youtu.be.

With more than 65 years of skin science and insights, Olay Body has worked tirelessly to provide women with an easy, trusted solution for their dry winter skin. In fact, a recent study revealed that 9 out of 10 female dermatologists would recommend Olay Premium Body Wash for their patients. Women can rest assured that Olay Premium Body Washes are a great choice since they are dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance, an organization of independent dermatologists and skin scientists who have verified the products as safe and effective for dry skin improvement.

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olay Body Teams Up with Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson to Gear Up for Winter Skin Dryness Ahead of the cold winter months, Olay Body is teaming up with professional snowboarder and 2X Olympic gold medalist, Jamie Anderson, to celebrate the journeys of fearless women who brave the harshest winter conditions every day. Inspired by the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:36 Uhr
Procter & Gamble vs Henkel  – Welche Aktie ist der bessere Kauf?
05.12.20
Warum Procter & Gamble die Traumaktie für den Ruhestand ist
02.12.20
 Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner is Approved by Health Canada for Use Against the Virus that Causes COVID-19
02.12.20
Vergiss AT&T: Hier sind 3 bessere Dividendentitel
01.12.20
Crest, Oral-B und Blend-a-med kündigen Einführung der ersten recycelbaren HDPE-Zahnpastatuben in Nordamerika und Europa an
01.12.20
Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-med Announce the Launch of Their First Ever Recyclable HDPE Toothpaste Tubes in North America and Europe
25.11.20
3 Dividendenaristokraten, die dich reich machen könnten
20.11.20
P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 2
20.11.20
Pantene Launches New Chapter in Global ‘Hair Has No Gender’ Project in Support of the LGBTQ2S+ Community, Exploring the Power of Hair and Support to Express Identity
17.11.20
Pampers Bright Beginnings Brings the Joy of Reading to NICUs Through a New Program with March of Dimes

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?