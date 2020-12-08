 

With the Creation of Jamendo Rights Management, AudioValley Sets out to Conquer Collective Music Rights Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 18:13  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, announces the creation of Jamendo Rights Management, a new business line devoted to collective music rights management. This decision builds on the Jamendo music platform's adoption of the Independent Management Entity (IME) status in February 2019.

Pursuant to a European Directive, the IME status now gives the holders of rights the freedom to entrust the management of their musical rights to commercial entities rather than national collective management organisations (such as SACEM, SGAE and GEMA). This liberalisation opens up a considerable market. Taken together, the collective management organizations on the markets where the group operates amount to approximately €6 billion in annual revenue1.

Until now, Jamendo had been a platform for managing and licensing a catalogue of 650,000 royalty-free titles. With this new business line, the Jamendo team will be able to expand the scope of their efforts to manage and monetise music rights on behalf of the 40,000 artists represented on the platform. This activity will also be a springboard to attracting new talent in search of new channels to generate revenue from their musical works.

Jamendo Rights Management intends to quickly make a mark on the market by offering the holders of rights greater transparency and a more equitable allocation of revenue as compared with traditional models. The appeal of Jamendo Rights Management is grounded in its extensive digital experience which speaks to the core changes under way in the music industry.

This launch aligns perfectly with Jamendo's momentum. As a reminder, Jamendo generated €2.7m in revenue in the fiscal year 2019, accounting for 12% of the group's total sales. Jamendo Rights Management is expected to begin posting revenue in 2021.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley, says: "The opening of the rights management market will enable the whole music world to access alternatives in line with the artists' needs. Their requirements have completely changed in the last 15 years with the digital ramp-up. This evolution in rights management is a real opportunity for private companies to be able to participate in a €6 billion market. Backed by its technological expertise and its proven ability to support artists and manage their catalogues with over 10 years of experience, Jamendo is well positioned to take advantage of this transformation."

NEXT EVENT

2020 annual revenue
 Wednesday, 27 January 2021 after market close

1 Source: International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC)

AudioValley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

With the Creation of Jamendo Rights Management, AudioValley Sets out to Conquer Collective Music Rights Management Regulatory News: AudioValley (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, announces the creation of Jamendo Rights Management, a new business line devoted to collective music rights management. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity