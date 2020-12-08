 

Gecina Changes in the Composition of Gecina’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 18:13  |  27   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Mr Karim Habra is replacing Mr Sylvain Fortier as the representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. on Gecina’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr Fortier, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer at Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., for his contributions to the Board and welcomed Mr Habra.

Mr Karim Habra is Head of Europe and Asia-Pacific for Ivanhoé Cambridge. He runs all of the Group’s real estate activities and investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and oversees the growth of the platform with teams operating out of Paris, London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mumbai. He began his career with GE Real Estate in 1998, taking on responsibility for Central and Eastern European operations in 2003, before joining JER Partners in 2008 as Managing Director, European Funds. In 2012, he moved to LaSalle Investment Management as Managing Director of Central Europe, then Managing Director of France and finally Head of Continental Europe. In 2018, he was appointed Head of Europe for Ivanhoé Cambridge. The Asia-Pacific region was added to his remit in 2019.

Karim Habra holds a Graduate Degree in Finance & Management and a Master of Science in Corporate Finance from Paris-Dauphine University.

In addition, on December 8, 2020, Gecina’s Board of Directors appointed Ms Carole Le Gall as an observer for a three-year term of office. Ms Carole Le Gall will be part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

Since 2020, Ms Carole Le Gall has been Deputy CEO of ENGIE Solutions, an ENGIE Group subsidiary. After starting out in her career in local economic development with the French State then a local municipality, Ms Le Gall joined ADEME, the French Environment and Energy Management Agency, in 2006 to develop the markets for renewables and energy efficiency. She then spent six years heading up and developing the CSTB, the Scientific and Technical Center for Building. She joined ENGIE in 2015 to head up marketing for building renovation solutions, before becoming CEO of the France Networks business unit in 2018.

Ms Le Gall is a general engineer of the Corps des Mines and holds a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

Gecina Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gecina Changes in the Composition of Gecina’s Board of Directors Regulatory News: Gecina (Paris:GFC): Mr Karim Habra is replacing Mr Sylvain Fortier as the representative of Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc. on Gecina’s Board of Directors. The Board of Directors thanked Mr Fortier, Chief Investment and Innovation Officer at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Gecina: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
26.11.20
Gecina’s Sustainability Performance Levels Confirmed Once Again
12.11.20
Gecina: Cellectis Group Extends Its Space in the Biopark Building in Paris