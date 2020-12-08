HGS Selected by the Crown Commercial Services G-Cloud Framework as an Approved Supplier

The CCS brings together policy, advice and direct buying capabilities for public sector agencies who need secure, cloud-first business solutions while saving money for the taxpayer. The CCS is an executive agency sponsored by the Cabinet Office.

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and digital user experience solutions, today announced that the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) has awarded the company approval to supply cloud and digital workforce solutions on the G-Cloud 12 Framework, including cloud and automation services to enable the cognitive contact centre.

"HGS is committed to the UK public sector, and our addition to the G-Cloud Framework is proof of the value and innovation that we bring to CCS," said Adam Foster, CEO, HGS UK. "Our inclusion in the G-Cloud Framework allows us to quickly deploy cost-saving technology that benefit taxpayers by streamlining processes and improving the customer experience, while ensuring buyers that we meet and exceed stringent security standards."

As more organisations look for innovative user experience (UX) and BPM solutions to drive operational efficiencies with value for money, HGS has focused on providing tech-enabled solutions that elevate organisations with cutting edge digital partners including Amazon Web Services, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, IBM, Twilio and many more. Cloud strategy, migration services, managed services with automation strategy & services enables digital workforce management solutions to include:

A cognitive contact center is a next-generation, intelligent-automation-enabled, bot, and AI-driven contact centre. A cognitive contact centre takes into account the UX, the stage of the customer journey, and other data to enrich every single interaction.

HGS PULSE a new contact centre analytics platform that provides business performance and customer insights using real-time data. With access to predictive analytics and real-time information, contact centre leaders can act proactively by predicting customer churn and loyalty, as well as better manage their workforce by tracking customer demand.

The HGS EPIC Social Care solution, which uses artificial intelligence to quickly and effectively engage customers on social media channels. Frost & Sullivan recently awarded HGS a Customer Service Leadership Award for Social Media Consulting and Management for EPIC (Engage, Protect, Inform and Create). The EPIC Social Care solution received the award for its superior AI and speed when compared to other solutions, cutting in half the industry average response time while also using advancing AI technology to filter out spam posts.

Business continuity solutions to help navigate the COVID-19 crisis, including HGS's QuickEntry App to help employees screen for coronavirus symptoms, check-in with HR team members to report illness, and access health benefit information.

An enhanced global Work@Home programme to enable more than 21,000 HGS employees to deliver exceptional people experience from home.

For more information on the Crown Commercial Services and G-Cloud 12 Frameworks, including how to source HGS solutions, please visit http://www.hgsdigital.com/UK.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimising the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital transformation, with deep domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centres, traditional and digital customer care, and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with over 39,578 employees across 60 delivery centres in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2020, HGS had revenues of US$ 737 million.

Visit https://www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

