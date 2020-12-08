 

FOX News Media Announces Podcast Catalog Now Available on Amazon Music

FOX News Media has announced FOX News Audio’s catalog of over 30 original podcasts are now available to stream on Amazon Music to its more than 55 million customers. Amazon Music customers can access podcasts in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and at music.amazon.com/podcasts.

As a part of the new venture, FOX News Audio’s entire index of original podcasts, as well as FOX News Radio’s (FNR) three nationally syndicated talk shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show, are accessible to stream and download on the Amazon Music app. FOX News Podcasts’ robust lineup features a variety of news, opinion and lifestyle shows, including The FOX News Rundown, an hour-long news brief that premieres a new episode each weekday morning at 5AM/ET. In addition, Amazon Music customers will now have access to audio of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) top-rated 5PM/ET weekday ensemble talk show The Five.

A division of FOX News Media, FOX News Audio encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Podcasts and FOX News Headlines 24/7. According to Podtrac analysis, FOX News Podcasts ranked in the top 20 podcast publishers in the United States for the month of November 2020, based on unique listeners. Additionally, using the same metrics, the network’s FOX News Radio 5 Minute Newscast placed in the top 20 most popular podcasts.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

